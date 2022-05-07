KENDALLVILLE — Chefs-in-training in East Noble Middle School’s food science classes competed Thursday in a “Chopped” food challenge, using their knowledge, teamwork and a bag of secret ingredients to whip up a tasty meal.
Teacher Kim Desper and Purdue Educator Abigail Creigh collaborated to prepare teams of students with the knowledge they need to prepare a balanced meal, using best practices for food safety and including ingredients from all five food groups, dairy, grains, protein, vegetables and fruits.
For the challenge, each color-coded team started with a brown paper bag of mystery ingredients — dried cranberries, broccoli florets, olive oil, black pepper and iodized salt.— and a folder of instructions. Two pantry tables were loaded with many additional ingredients, from spices to pasta to eggs to bouillon and pita bread, so students could choose from to create their dish and recipe.
Each team had 30 minutes to prepare one dish, record the recipe amounts, plate the dish, and present it to the judges. At least one ingredient had to be cooked on the stove. Each team also had to clean its kitchen completely by the end of the one-hour class period.
Creigh recapped food safety procedures before the challenge, reminding students to wash their hands and all produce. She advised the teams to wash dishes as they cooked so they had less cleaning to do at the end of the challenge.
Each team designated one person to record the amounts for the recipe, and one person to be the runner to the pantry table.
Desper said she altered this challenge slightly from past challenges, keeping the mystery bag of ingredients a secret but giving a hint about the pantry tables.
“In the past, I told them nothing,” Desper said. “This time students got a look at the pantry items the day before.”
Knowing the contents on the pantry tables had a side benefit — it stimulated discussion at home about what dishes could be made from the many ingredients. Several students said they asked their mothers for ideas, and one student said he called his grandmother.
Each team was judged on its MyPlate knowledge of food groups, inclusion of all five food groups,nutrition knowledge, food preparation, safety concerns and practices, food appearance, quality and presentation, creativity, communication and teamwork.
At the end of 30 minutes, students created dishes with colorful names like “Rainbow Stir Fry,” “Broccoli Grilled Cheese on Pita Bread,” and “Cha Cha Chow Mein” with a side yogurt-cranberry parfait.
East Noble Middle School band director Clay Kennerk and teacher Jordan Haynes served as judges. Haynes said she also has worked 10 years as a restaurant server, so she is especially well versed in food with good flavor and colorful appearance. Kennerk said he is an advocate for the prevention of food waste.
The winning team from each class is:
Second period: Taryn Haines, Kaelyn Lamel, Alyssa Desper and Abigail Alwine;
Third period: Kylar Hudson, Carson White, Andrew Wilson and Braydon Gienger;
Fourth period: Dominic Thornsbearry, Sanad Abu Saleh, Malorie Marshall and Kelby Townsend; and
Fifth period: Feras Alomari, Noora Alomari, Chesney Amburgey and Jayden Keefer.
