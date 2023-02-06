For the first time in many years, Noble County has been creating more space for new residential development.
Despite having room for once, new home building declined for the second-straight year as the county dropped below 100 new homes for the second time in the last six years.
Meanwhile, the average price of new construction continued to rise and soared over $300,000 for the first time.
Housing continues to remain a huge challenge for Noble County, but not only is the county making negative progress, affordability is going to continue to be a major challenge as county, city and town leaders try to grow the local inventory.
In total, Noble County governments issues 96 permits for new single-family homes in 2022, down from 116 permits issued in 2021.
It's the lowest single-year total in recent history. The county had 99 home starts in 2019, the previous worst. At best, the county saw 125 permits issued in 2020.
This year's decline was driven mostly by a sharp drop in new home development in rural Noble County. The Noble County Building and Planning Department issued 46 permits in 2022, way down from 74 in 2021. Noble County also does permitting for Cromwell.
In municipalities and their zoning buffer zones, numbers were mixed between some ups and downs.
Kendallville led with 16 permits, up six from a year ago. Ligonier posted 13 permits, down four from a year ago; Avilla permitted eight, down two; Rome City had seven, up two; and Albion had six, which was up four from 2021.
The drop in permits in Noble County is reflective of a slowdown in new home construction after a gangbuster pandemic season. Allen County posted a nearly 19% decrease in permits in 2022, although the urban/suburban neighbor to the south is still utterly crushing Noble County in total volume with 1,437 home starts last year.
Other factors have been negatively impacting construction over the past year including material shortages, labor shortages, inflation and rising interest rates that is making borrowing via mortgage more expensive for buyers.
Those price increases continue to manifest in the annual totals, as Noble County's new home prices continue to spiral upward.
In 2022, the average cost for new construction permitted was $320,098, up $20,517, 6.85%, compared to 2021.
Rome City and its lakeside property continues to have the priciest houses with an average of $431,714, which was only a 1.7% increase year-over-year.
Rural Noble County homes were the second most expensive at $346,736, a 6.72% increase; Avilla rose 18.3% to $322,895; Ligonier was up 23.82% to $322,162; Kendallville saw a huge spike of 36.62% to $311,641; and Albion sat at $306,109, less than a percentage point up from a year back.
Average new construction prices are now up 60% compared to 2017, when the average had just crested $200,000.
Noble County's median household income sits at $63,292 per year, according to the U.S. Census bureau.
The average interest rate for new mortgages nationally was 6.09% as of Feb. 2, 2023, as compared to 3.69% on Feb. 10, 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Interest rates had hit as high as 6.95% in November 2022, which was the highest rate since March 2002.
Noble County communities struggled for years to open up new land for development and now while communities including Kendallville, Ligonier, Albion and Avilla are finally getting lots, market conditions are started to turn.
That being said, the market hasn't gone cold yet, said Anita and Tim Hess of Century 21 Bradley Realty, who are the primary agents selling lots in Kendallville new Noble Creek subdivision off Sherman Street.
"We've got two homes that are sold under construction. We have three specs going up on the street across and the model is almost finished and will be open soon on Lot 2 as you turn in," Tim Hess said. "It's been healthy and we kind of expect for it to grow at a fair pace because of having the specs open and we'll actually have hours of operation there. ... I'm sure it's already created quite a buzz and excitement."
Before Noble Creek got underway, it had been more than 20 years since Kendallville had a new subdivision located within the city limits. Most of the city's annual permitting has been for buffer-zone properties in the unincorporated areas within the city's wider zoning jurisdiction.
Rising prices, rising interest rates and inflation all are factors working to squeeze real estate, but Anita Hess said the local market has remained fairly busy. January is usually a slow time of year, but she spent her recent vacation on the working as listings were pulling in multiple offers that needed responses.
"The offers that I just mentioned those were all competitive or above and that heat is still on. It's probably based on the house, because we've had some we had to lower a couple times and that's easily seen on Zillow," she said. "There was a frenzy on all three of them."
Anita Hess said she didn't see rising interest rates impacting new construction much, mostly because the price point to build has risen so high. Noble Creek, which is being built by Lancia Homes, had a quoted price point of $230,000 to $300,000 back when last mentioned at a public meeting in June.
"This interest rate probably affects those that are looking $180,000 and under. That puts some of kibosh on some of those buyers because it does affect them more distinctly than an upper-end buyer," she said.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she was excited to see some of the first homes starting to go up in Noble Creek, which is platted to be 72 lots when fully built out in the future.
Although new construction has become increasingly expensive and is perhaps out of the range of a first-time buyer in their 20s or 30s, adding housing inventory at that next level still creates opportunities by adding "move up" houses for more established homeowners to get into something bigger, newer or nicer and thus freeing up their current home for a different buyer.
"It's going to spur a lot of new people to move here because it's a difference price point from what houses we have," Handshoe said.
The new construction, along with neighborhood revitalization efforts by Kendallville Resotrations Inc. primarily in the North Main Street neighborhoods, as well as ongoing discussions about second-floor rental development downtown are all working to try to create more inventory and capacity in Kendallville.
That's something the city hasn't really had in more than a decade.
"It's been about 15 years since we've had a lot of growth," Handshoe said. "We've been stagnant for over 10 years."
Elsehwere in the county, other communities continue to open up new land too.
Ligonier is still building out its Park Meadow subdivision and Albion has the small Village and White Oaks subdivision finally coming to fruition after numerous hiccups and delays with infrastructure prep.
The other big forthcoming development will be Avilla, which received approval to receive nearly $760,000 in Northeast Indiana READI funds to help open up two developments in town.
One would pave the way for the third phase of the Watercrest subdivision with planned "single-family villaminiums" while the other would open up more lots in Orchard Valley, with a higher-dollar price point in the $300,000 to $500,000 range.
Granite Ridge is developing both of those subdivisions.
