INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County Rep. Dave Abbott announced and congratulated three Noble County students heading toward careers in education for receiving the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarshop.
The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by the Indiana General Assembly, awards $7,500 per year to 200 high-achieving students.
The state formed the program in response a shortage of students seeking degrees in education fields in hopes of incentivizing more Hoosiers to pursue teaching as a career and prevent long-term educator shortages.
Recipients must commit to teaching in Indiana for a minimum of five years after graduating college. Current high school seniors or college students are eligible to apply.
“When it comes to education, Hoosier students deserve the best and brightest teachers,” Abbott said. “This program is win-win situation for everyone involved because our talented students save money on college costs while more quality educators join the teaching field.”
More than 600 students applied, and these local students are among this year’s 200 scholarship recipients:
• Seth Knepper, Central Noble Junior Senior High School, selected Trine University;
• Aidan Sprague, East Noble High School, selected the University of Indianapolis; and
• Kristina Teel, West Noble High School, selected Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Those qualifying for the renewable scholarship totaling up to $30,000 must graduate in the highest 20% of their high school class, earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships opening in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher. Questions may be directed to NextTeacher@che.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.