LAGRANGE — A LaGrange man has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty after police say he killed a dog with a machete that belong to a family member Wednesday morning and injured another dog so severely it had to be put down.
LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Star Speicher, 22, of the 4700 block of East 25N, LaGrange, and charged him with two counts of killing a domestic animal without the owner’s permission, a Level 6 felony.
According to a report issued by the sheriff’s office, a deputy was summoned to the rural LaGrange property to perform a welfare check. When he arrived, the deputy discovered Speicher had killed a dog, a Chihuahua, with a machete. He also injured one other dog. That dog later had to be put down by its owner.
According to a probable cause document filed with the LaGrange County Circuit Court, Speicher allegedly killed the small dog because he thought it was “a dragon.” The documents go on to suggest that Speicher was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of his attack.
Speicher was arrested and transported to the LaGrange County Jail where he was formally booked on the two felony charges.
