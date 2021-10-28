ALBION — Former county prosecutor Steven T. Clouse will be the next judge of Noble County Superior Court 1.
Gov. Eric Holcomb called Clouse about 9 a.m. this morning to inform him he'd be appointed to the bench to replacing Judge Robert Kirsch, who is retiring at the end of this month.
"It is an absolute honor," Clouse said Thursday morning. "I'm thrilled to be able to receive his appointment and looking forward to being able to serve with honor and integrity in this position for the people of Noble County."
Clouse was one of four local attorneys who applied to fill the vacancy being left by Kirsch. Former Noble County Prosecutor Eric Blackman, Kendallville attorney Chris Jansen and current Noble County Deputy Prosecutor Erik Murray had also interviewed for the job.
Clouse served as Noble County Prosecutor for 16 years from 1999 through 2014 and since leaving office has represented multiple local municipalities as town attorney as well as continuing a private practice located in Albion. Clouse is also a former Kendallville City Council representative, where he served until resigning in February in order to focus more on his law practice.
He also currently serves as town attorney for both Ligonier and Albion, who will need to find new municipal representation.
Clouse will need to know wrap up operations at his private practice, a process that's likely to take at least a couple weeks. He didn't have an exact time line for when his first official day on the bench might be, although it will likely be before the end of this year.
Kirsch has already been appointed by the Indiana Supreme Court as judge pro tempore, so he'll continue to hear cases during the interim until Clouse gets seated.
As a former prosecutor and then private attorney practicing in the county, Clouse has had many cases argued in Superior 1 and worked before Kirsch — who was first elected to the bench in 2007 — for many years.
But sitting on the bench instead of standing in front of it is a completely different job and Clouse said he'll be working hard to strike the delicate balance that is justice.
Noble County Superior Court 1 is somewhat unique compared to the other courts in that it handles very high-level, serious criminal cases but also is where low-level felony cases are assigned. Superior Court 1 also handles juvenile criminal cases as well as other types of juvenile and mental health cases.
Noble Circuit Court handles mid-level felonies while Superior Court 2 mainly deals with misdemeanors and infractions. Most civil matters are also handled by those two courts.
"I think for any court you have to realize that when someone comes into the court, their case is the most important case for them and you want to give their case the respect it deserves," he said, noting that justice looks different from case to case, because no two cases are ever the exact same. "In some respects we're going to have to see. I've never done this before, but I'm going to spend a lot of time listening to the attorneys and their clients and witnesses, and you use the facts that are given in your courtroom."
Kirsch said he expects Clouse will be a fine successor, as he has years of experience and is a well-rounded attorney with experiences in multiple fields.
"I think he's a very good choice. I think he'll do a very good job. He certainly has the experience especially in the criminal area and since he hasn't been in the prosecutors office in the last six years or whatever, I think he's picked up some civil experience. I'm sure he'll do a great," Kirsch said.
Noble County Public Defender Jim Abbs — who spent many years arguing against Clouse when he was prosecutor and has since spent a couple years on the same team as Clouse has worked defense cases — agreed that the balance Clouse has had in his career is likely to serve him well on the bench.
"I think Steve will do an excellent job. He has the experience necessary, has worked both as a prosecutor and and public defender. So when it comes to criminal cases he has seen both sides of that and I think that experience helps someone in a judicial position," Abbs said. "I also know Steve has a lot of civil experience which is going to help on the bench."
Transitioning from attorney to judge is a learning curve, so Kirsch advised Clouse to be open-minded and receptive to input. But ultimately, "call 'em as you see them the best you can," he said.
"I think it's just a matter of keeping an open mind, being receptive to suggestions from staff from the attorneys from the other judges. In other words, this is going to be learning process for anybody who would come into this position just as it has been for myself," Kirsch said. "He's going to have to go with the flow for a while and recognize that, like any other person, any other job, he's going to make mistakes, just like I made mistakes."
