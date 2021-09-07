ALBION — The most recent disbursement of Noble REMC’s Operation Round Up grant funding is helping in organizations’ endeavors to get residents out and about in the community.
From support for a local festival to aiding in the creation of a dog park, the pennies participating members donate by rounding up their bill each month through Operation Round Up are making a big impact.
The grant program has awarded more than $875,000 since its inception to local nonprofits bettering the quality of life in the community, and it wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of Noble REMC members.
The third quarter distribution of the Operation Round Up Trust Fund awarded $4,500 to three different organizations in the community, including:
Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, Inc. — $2,000 for festival youth activities
The Apple Tree Center — $1,000 for outdoor project equipment
Town of Churubusco — $1,500 for Churubusco Park construction and improvements
Local nonprofit organizations who are seeking funding for a project cand fill out and return an application to the Noble REMC office by Thursday, Oct. 1, to be considered for the next round of Operation Round Up disbursements. Applications can be downloaded from nobleremc.com/operation-round-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.