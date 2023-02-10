Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Joanna M. Baker, 33, of the 400 block of West Wildwood Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Baker was held without bond.
Clyde F. Barkey, 52, of the 400 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Barkey was released on his own recognizance.
Jonathan Bedolla-Muniz, 19, of the 400 block of Rose Lane, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Kyle A. Gibson, 28, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on four warrants charging Level 6 felonies. No further charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Vincent L. Lee, 29, of the 5200 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lee was held without bond.
Anthony J. Miller, 18, of the 500 block of Morton Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
William A. Whitt, 33, of the 400 block of Middleburry Street, Goshen, was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Whitt was held without bond.
