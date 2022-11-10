KENDALLVILLE — With 27 years of service currently under his belt, Kendallville City Council President Jim Dazey announced Thursday that he'll not seek re-election in 2023.
Dazey, the current longest-serving elected official in Kendallville, will be leaving office at the same time as Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, who also announced Thursday she won't be seeking another term.
"It's time for me to not seek re-election also," Dazey announced, following the mayor at the Thursday morning press conference at City Hall. "I have had the honor of serving under two excellent mayors. I have enjoyed it. I have been honored and privileged to serve the people of Kendallville.
"But I need to take some time for my wife and I to do some traveling — not that the mayor has ever said I couldn't travel — but just because I don't like missing meetings," Dazey said.
Dazey has been at the right hand of the mayor for her entire career, a GOP mainstay on the council as it transitioned from days of having equal parts Republicans and Democrats to the now all-Republican makeup. He's served as president of the five-member council for more than a decade.
He's also been an institution of the three-member Board of Works and Public Safety that oversees the city's many departments since being appointed by Handshoe during her first term, when the two served with former Mayor John Reimke. Dazey still serves of the board of works to this day along with Handshoe and Don Gura and has been its longtime president.
Dazey's departure next year will leave a relatively new city council, with Regan Ford as the only other veteran member currently serving.
Ford has been on the council since 2007 and declared Thursday that he will be seeking re-election in 2023 for Dazey's District 1 seat as opposed to the at-large seat he currently holds.
After Ford, the next most senior member is currently Amy Ballard, who joined via Republican caucus in early 2019 before winning her first full term later that year. Corey Boese won election in 2019 and started in January 2020, while Shari Targgart was selected via caucus in March 2021 to fill a vacancy when Steve Clouse resigned his seat.
All of the current members are Republicans, as the GOP currently holds all elected offices in Kendallville.
Ford said Thursday, if re-elected, that he hopes to be able to offer his many years of experience on the council both to his colleagues but also the new mayor, whoever that may end up being.
With Ford sliding over to seek the District 1 seat, it would leave the at-large seat open to a new candidate.
At least one person is already interested in filling it, as Tara Streb announced Thursday that she's launching a campaign for that seat.
Streb is the administrative assistant for Be Noble Inc., the Noble County Economic Development Corp., and also serves as a member of the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and serves as president of the Historic Downtown Kendallville board.
Filing for the 2023 municipal election doesn't open until January, so other candidates may emerge in the coming months.
All five of Kendallville's city council seats go up for vote at the same time, so all five will be on the ballot next year.
