ALBION — This coming school year should look mostly normal at Central Noble.
Masks will be optional. Students will be back in classrooms. Teachers will be back to normal, in-person instruction.
Quarantines may still be required, but otherwise things are mostly back to normal.
The Central Noble Community School Corporation announced at Tuesday’s board of education meeting it will not offer virtual learning this coming school year, along with other updates about reopening.
The corporation will allow students with medical issues or who are not able to attend school in-person to do virtual learning, but otherwise students will be in classrooms. Most were already there in 2020-21, anyway.
“It’s what we did last year. We offered virtual learning along with in-person and had less than 10% of students participate online,” Gaff said. “Some of those students were successful and some weren’t.”
Troy Gaff, superintendent at Central Noble, said if students this fall have to be quarantined due to COVID-19, the corporation would consider bringing back online learning temporarily.
Central Noble believed having in-person learning this year was the best option for students and staff because many staff members were burned out last school year during the height of the pandemic.
Gaff said having teachers that feel exhausted from doing both classroom and virtual teaching reduces their overall effectiveness.
The corporation also announced that masks will be optional for students to wear this school year, but will be required to wear masks on school buses, which is mandated by the federal government for public transportation.
Whether students have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 or socially distance in schools has not been determined yet. Central Noble plans to meet with local health officials in the near future to know if those restrictions would be necessary.
Central Noble made it through 2020-21 with few recorded cases, but quarantines brought on by exposures were significantly more disruptive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.