When you travel around northeast Indiana, one of the common occurrences that people will come across are the unique paintings on different buildings.
Murals have become more common across communities in the region and are popping up in different areas.
The city of Ligonier has become the place that has the most murals around town with more than 30 of them painted on different buildings in the downtown area.
Ligonier went on to earn the nickname “The City of Murals” since it started putting them up around 2007.
Its murals contain paintings of the downtown area back during the city’s early days, a train pulling into the Ligonier depot, and a mural of the Native Americans who occupied the area and the early settlers arriving.
Others contain portraits of people walking around the downtown area titled “Saturday Night in Ligonier.”
Over in Kendallville, the city contains a large mural on a building near the Flint and Walling plant in its downtown area. It portrays the main cultural aspects of Kendallville including the Apple Festival, the Mid-America Windmill Museum and the trains that run through the city.
Albion contains murals that portray the significant parts of Noble County including Chain O’Lakes State Park and St. James Restaurant in Avilla.
In DeKalb County, Butler had a mural painted in 2021 with a message saying “Welcome to Butler” with the background being farm fields. Garrett is home to the Lady Freedom mural that portrays the traditional American eagle and the patina of the Statue of Liberty.
The city of Auburn contains a large mural of a Duesenberg automobile, which was built in the 1930s by Auburn Automobile Co.
Murals have become increasingly popular across American cities with many often displaying the culture of those areas.
