CROMWELL — A pre-dawn warrant service Friday morning led to the arrest of a Cromwell man on drug dealing charges, following an investigation by undercover drug officers.
Sergio Rodriguez-Moreno, 34, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900E, was booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of three counts of dealing cocaine, a Level 4 felony.
Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said additional charges could be sought as a result of the search warrant, which led to the seizure of “a significant amount” of cocaine, as well as marijuana and cash.
Three elementary-aged children and their mother were at the home at the time of the warrant service.
“The kids were immediately taken by (the Department of Child Services), but will be turned over to their father who lives in another city,” Shearer said.
The woman was released without being charged.
The case was initiated by the Ligonier Police Department and investigated by the Noble County Narcotics Investigation Unit, which includes undercover operatives from the sheriff’s department and Ligonier Police Department.
Ligonier and Noble County police also were assisted by the Allen County Drug Task Force, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Noble County Department of Child Services and the Elkhart City ICE Unit.
At approximately 4:40 a.m. Friday, officers with the Allen County SWAT Team executed search and arrest warrants at Moreno’s residence in the Stone Ridge Estates mobile home park.
Ligonier’s undercover officer said Moreno was taken into custody without incident.
According to Shearer, the Allen County SWAT Team frequently executes similar search and arrest warrants where children are present.
“That’s why we used that SWAT team,” Shearer said. “They adjust what they do (when children are present).”
Shearer also had his department’s two school resource officers at the scene because of their familiarity in dealing with younger school children.
“It made a difference having them there,” Shearer said.
Shearer’s decision to place an officer undercover on a part-time basis continues to bear fruit. Only a month into the joint investigation unit with the sheriff’s department, and his officer’s work has led to six arrests in Ligonier and the area served by the West Noble School Corp.
“Until you put someone behind the scenes, you can’t get what we got today,” Shearer said Friday. “I think it will happen on a regular basis (now).”
Shearer said his officer has multiple ongoing investigations into other people allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.
“Anytime you can take drugs, guns and illegal money off the streets of your community it’s a win,” Shearer said. “If you’re dealing drugs in Noble County, beware.”
