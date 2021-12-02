ROME CITY — A long-ago Christmas serves as the theme for the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site’s annual “A Dream of Beauty” holiday tour of the famous author’s home on Sylvan Lake.
“A Dream of Beauty” takes place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., where Gene’s two-story cabin is decorated exactly as it was for Christmas 1917, when the cabin was only three years old. The cabin, designed by Stratton-Porter, is 4,300 square feet with three fireplaces, a sunroom, what was then a modern kitchen, and her darkroom, a rare feature that enabled Stratton-Porter to be a pioneer in bird and wildlife photography.
Admission is $8 per person for adults, $7 per person for senior citizens age 60 and older, $5 per person for youth age 3-17, and free for members of the Indiana Museum State Museum and Historic Sites. Tickets are available in the Carriage House.
Stratton-Porter described the cabin’s decorations in a letter to a friend, which is included in a book, “Lady of the Limberlost,” written by her daughter, Jeannette Porter Meehan. Meehan shared an excerpt from the letter:
“Mother wrote of this Christmas: “Our Christmas was a dream of beauty. I had a lovely red-ribboned holly wreath in each window and door glass, bells in the doorways, the lights and mantels draped with Spanish moss and ground pine sent me from Pennsylvania. I had a big Christmas tree loaded with glittering ornaments in the library and one on the cement porch for the birds loaded with suet, meat, bones, nuts, and grain. Fifteen minutes after it was up the birds were swarming over it. Then a man sent me for a gift a darling little blue spruce tree, perfect in shape, which I trimmed with the tiny, cunning things for the dining room buffet. We draped the electric lights and used red candles and roses in the living-room, yellow in the dining-room, and white lilies and candles in the library, which is in green and white.
“We had a Heart’s Delight turkey from a great model farm in New York State and two days before we killed two shoats, so we had fresh sausage, tenderloin, and spareribs. I wish I could have sent you one of the baskets I sent out to friends on Christmas morning.”
Visitors will see these decorations again on Sunday’s tour, which includes all the rooms on the first floor and Gene’s bedroom on the second floor.
Stratton-Porter also commented on the menu for dinner, noting that the turkey came from New York State and the pork was fresh.
Gene, Jeannette and her two children spent Christmas 1917 together at the cabin, surrounded by woods and wilderness. Meehan noted in her book that there was much snow and 14 inches of ice on Sylvan Lake that year, and that her children were delighted to spend the holiday there.
In addition to a tree in the house for the children, Stratton-Porter bought a large cedar tree to decorate for the birds and placed it on the small porch off the sunroom on the east side. Meehan writes in her book:
“On it she put all the things birds like; little wire containers filled with suet; others filled with scraped beef; huge bones with bits of meat and gristle were fastened on with string; there were little tin baskets filled with various sorts of seed; and there were baskets of nuts for the squirrels, and over it all there were strung yards of popcorn, unsalted. Pieces of apples, oranges, and fresh vegetables were put on each day. There was no lovelier sight than the brilliantly coloured birds as they chirped to each other while they ate greedily. It was a great lesson to the children and they never tired watching the birds and asking questions.”
The 2020 “Dream of Beauty” was canceled due to the pandemic. Site manager Tiffany Parker said tours will be managed to maintain social distancing for this year’s event. Visitors will check in at the Carriage House, then stop at the garden shed to get make-and-take craft projects.
Santa will greet visitors at a table in the library, a perfect backdrop for photos. Children will sit on chairs at the ends of the table to maintain distance to protect both themselves and Santa from exposure to COVID-19.
