ALBION — After months of quiet, the county may take a second look at whether it needs to adopt an animal welfare ordinance.
It’s been about 10 months since a proposed animal ordinance was tabled indefinitely, but on Tuesday, Noble County Plan Director Kenneth Hughes asked the Noble County Commissioners if there was an interest in reopening the discussion.
The ordinance was a hot and controversial topic throughout 2018 as Hughes tried to create a framework for the county to regulate kennel operations as well as establish animal welfare guidelines.
After hosting some public meetings and getting feedback from the community, the commissioners dropped the issue and it hasn’t been discussed since.
On Tuesday, Hughes asked about maybe trying to revive some animal welfare standards, while not tackling the issue of dog kennels.
For Commissioner Gary Leatherman, the issue boiled down to weather sheriff’s deputies feel they need a local mechanism to handle animal complaints, or if they feel they’re able to adequately resolve them as-is.
“I guess I go back to what are you hearing back from the law enforcement? They’re the ones getting the calls. Do they have want they need?” asked Leatherman, who is a former Noble County Sheriff.
Hughes said that nothing has changed in state law, which to him means there is still a gap in the ability of local law enforcement to tackle animal issues without being heavy-handed.
For example, if a farmer’s livestock gets loose, if deputies feel the situation warrants some sort of action, the lowest-level they could take would be to arrest a farmer on a misdemeanor charge. Although repeated animal at-large complaints are a problem, they typically wouldn’t rise to the level of needing to jail someone, where a citation would be much more appropriate.
The problem is, there’s currently no local ordinance for law enforcement to cite someone.
“The animal welfare side, the disagreements came to the livestock and whether or not we trust the deputies to enforce it. I do. I don’t think the deputies would abuse their position,” Hughes said.
Leatherman also wanted to make sure there was something in place to handle dog complaints, probably the most common type of animal complaint police receive.
“That’s where as sheriff we received the majority of the calls in hot weather, cold weather, rain,” Leatherman said. “Just me, I would assume you get a hold of the sheriff and here’s a complaint we’re still getting, can you address it or do we need to go a step further?”
While the state laws haven’t changed regarding the issue, the local players have. Since the last time the animal ordinance has been discussed in earnest, the Commissioner Justin Stump joined the board replacing Dave Dolezal, and Sheriff Max Weber came into office replacing Doug Harp.
Hughes said he would make contact with law enforcement to see whether they see a need for the animal welfare rules or not.
In a tangentially related topic, Hughes also presented some documents with an idea to set up a ordinance violation bureau, an administrative mechanism to process ordinance citations.
Currently, any ordinance violations have to be filed through Noble Superior Court 2, which is laborious and also adds court costs into the mix for anyone who is cited.
The bureau would instead be an administrative panel that could process and take payments. If a person would want to challenge a violation, there would be procedures available to do so.
The new mechanism would only handle non-moving violations — things like driveway citations or sewage violations, but not vehicular offenses like speeding or driving while suspended, Hughes said.
County attorney Denny Graft said he would want more time to review the state statutes as well as local ordinances before the county moves ahead setting anything up.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
• Proclaimed the week of Oct. 20 4-H Week in Noble County. Purdue Extension Director Doug Keenan said 4-H enrollment continues to grow year to year, and the program has been adding new activities such as robotics to keep up with changing technology and open the program to a wider audience.
• Heard and update from Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith about a new call for projects from the Indiana Department of Transportation. The call is giving a specific focus to bridge rehabilitation, although ongoing bridge repairs have left Noble County with only a few eligible projects.
Smith said he would be submitting a bridge replacement for Bridge 134, a more-than-100-year old steel truss bridge over the CSX railroad again — a similar project has been funded but for whatever reason this specific one has been rejected multiple times — as well as a project to realign Ball Road near Ligonier, where three people died after their vehicle slid into the icy Elkhart River in February.
A bridge inspection firm will be reviewing the other county bridges in need or replacement or rehabilitation to see whether one might fit the criteria of the new focus on the grant call, and, if so, Smith said he would submit it as a third project.
