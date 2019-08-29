LAGRANGE — A man accused of stealing items from a mailbox Tuesday tried to avoid arrest by pretending to be someone else.
According to a report issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a theft complaint that accused Leland Kiles of removing mail from someone else mailbox.
The report said that Kiles, 20, no address given, was found, he allegedly was in possession of someone else property. He then tried to avoid arrest by pretending to be someone else, giving officers a name and birth date that belonged to a minor.
Kiles was charged with one count of theft, as well as count of false informing. He was transported to the LaGrange County jail.
The case was forwarded to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office for review.
