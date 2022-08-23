ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners Monday put the finishing touches on their recommendation to set a limit on the number of acreage allowed to be put into commercial solar fields.
The Noble County Plan Commission will take up that recommendation during Wednesday’s special public hearing set for 7 p.m. at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
The planners will actually be taking up three items that have recommended by the commissioners:
• a total cap of solar of 4,700 acres;
• a moratorium on accepting any applications for commercial solar through the end of this calendar year; and
• language changes recommended to the commissioners by Indianapolis lawyers. Plan Director Teresa Tackett said the language changes did not change the requirements approved by the plan commission and the commissioners in November.
In a meeting Aug. 8, the commissioners voted to set the 4,700-acre limit. During Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the commissioners officially shored up the policy for what would happen after that limit was reached.
According to the measure passed Monday, once the 4,700-acre limit is reached, there will be a 1-year moratorium for accepting new applications. During that moratorium period, the commissioners and plan commissioners will go over how the commercial solar operations are going. That evaluation could lead to amendments to the ordinance, including resetting or modifying the limit on acreage.
According to Commissioner Dave Dolezal, the 4,700-acre limit will include the required fencing around the perimeter of any proposed solar field and the all of the ground inside that perimeter.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners voted to reset the speed limit on one stretch of county road and ordered the advertisement of another stretch to be lowered as well.
Following a public hearing, in which no one spoke in favor or against, the commissioners voted 3-0 to set the speed limit from 55 mph, the limit for all unmarked county roads, to 40 mph for a one mile stretch on C.R. 950E from C.R. 300S to C.R. 400S.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith also gave the commissioners a speed study which could lead to reducing the speed on C.R. 200N (Weimer Road) from S.R. 3 to the DeKalb County line.
The speed study showed relatively light traffic figures, but a concerning number of vehicles traveling in excess of 75 mph.
The average daily count showed 126 vehicles traveling east on the road, with five going in excess of 76 mph. That stretch of road showed 134 vehicles traveling west on average, with 18 exceeding 75 mph.
The road is unmarked, which means vehicles are limited to 55 mph currently. Dolezal made a motion to cap speeds at 45 mph.
The commissioners asked Smith to draft an ordinance to do just that.
The speed on the road won’t be changed until the ordinance has been advertised and a public hearing is held at a future commissioners meeting.
Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers reported that the county’s chip seal treatment should be completed in the next couple of days. The county used the chip seal method to make improvements to 75.9 miles of roads this year.
