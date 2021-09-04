LAGRANGE — For the first time in its history, the LaGrange County Community Foundation handed out two “Heart of Gold” awards at its annual meeting Tuesday night.
Wolcottville’s Dean Domer and Shanon Statton, Mongo, each was named the foundation’s 2021 Heart of Gold winners for their contributions to making their communities better for those who live there. Both winners were awarded $1,000 that they can donate to the not-for-profit organization of their choosing. The annual LCCF award was created to honor those who give of their time and energy volunteering in their community helping others.
Domer was nominated for the foundation’s annual award by Sherri Johnson of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation. Domer has dedicated his life to kids and his community. According to Johnson, Domer “still works every day to help make Wolcottville a great place to raise a family.”
Johnson said Domer has consistently served his community, as a 46-year member of the Wolcottville Lion’s Club, serving for 20 years on the Lakeland School Board, and 20 years as a Wolcottville Town Board member. But perhaps his greatest gift is the 50 plus years he spent working with kids through sports. Domer spent more than 30 years as a youth baseball coach and fifty-plus years working as an official at various sporting events.
Domer was one of nine people nominated for this year’s award. As he walked up the podium to speak to the audience, Domer was slowly overwhelmed by his emotions.
“This award means a lot to me,” he said after the ceremony. “When I first learned I was nominated, I told my wife I’m a winner already cause I think every person nominated for this is a winner.”
Shanan Staton, the night’s other Heart of Gold winner, was nominated by Cheri Bovee. Bovee told foundation staff that Staton volunteers and leads many initiatives in the Mongo and Prairie Heights communities. She also is a founding organizer of LaGrange County Relay for Life, started the Mongo Food Pantry, and cofounded the Panther Pit Stop, an organization that offers Prairie Heights teachers and staff a space to have a snack, relax and regroup. Staton volunteers at the school, helps with the student council, in addition to volunteering for Stroh Little League and the Veterans Day celebration at PHHS.
The Mongo community would be far worse without her giving heart,” Bovee told the community foundation.
Staton said being recognized by the foundation for her work within the community met a great deal to her. She said her win honors the lessons she learned from her parents about helping others.
Staton said she’ll donate her winning to the Mongo Food Pantry.
Others nominated for this year’s award include Brett Bateman, Howe, nominated by Tony Bontrager for his work as an advocate for youth baseball. Bateman also serves as a member of the Lakeland School Board member.
Melissa Bateman, Howe, was nominated by Desirae Bach for her work to support Lakeland High School and its staff. Bateman is the wife of Brett Bateman and also volunteers her time to help run the local youth baseball league.
Other nominates included were Linda Simmons, also of Howe, nominated by Karen Reinking. Simmons volunteers her time to be the manager of the not-for-profit Paws and Claws Bookstore in Howe that helps raise money to support Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption.
Matt Gingerich of Shipshewana, the Shipshewana Police Department Chaplin, was nominated by Shipshewana Town Board member Christine Yoder and Shipshewana Marshal Tom Fitch. Gingerich was praised for his devotion to serving law enforcement officers by giving of his time to provide them with counseling when needed.
Jamelle Godlewski, LaGrange, was nominated by Deb Perrin. Godlewski is the co-founder of Reason 4 Hope, a local organization that provides children with school supplies, operates a youth summer camp, and teaches children about service and volunteerism.
Laurie Couture, of Shipshewana, was nominated by Beth Sherman for her work as a key volunteer for the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce. Sherman said Couture organizes chamber visits and steps up to help with any local event.
Carolyn Hostetler, of LaGrange, was nominated by Rustin Krapfl. She serves her community by volunteering with Brighton Chapel’s women’s ministry. Krapfl said she devotes countless hours mentoring others, started a local mission in Ontario caring for families in that community as well as helping start a local food distribution network that helps feed struggling families.
Previous Heart of Gold recipients are Erica Cook, 2020; Richard Yoder, 2019; Larry Strayer, 2018; Kevin Lambright, 2017; Steve Sherck, 2016; Sue Keenan, 2015; Jack Miller, 2014; Randy Packer, 2013; Colton Strawser, 2012; Rhonda Bartlett, 2011; and Dave Clark, 2010.
