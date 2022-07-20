LAGRANGE — Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, had a lot to say following the Supreme Court's decision sending abortion laws back to the states.
What she didn't have to say at the time, was any specifics about what she would like to see Indiana do.
Now, as lawmakers are set to convene Monday for a special session in which they will take up changes to abortion laws — as well as consider giving tax refunds that have been drowned out in the bigger debate over reproductive rights — Glick is the senator Republicans have tapped to carry the bill for them.
Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, and Glick will be releasing the first draft of the abortion bill during a press conference today at the Statehouse at 3 p.m.
KPC News reached out to local legislators on June 24, the day the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case was decided by the Supreme Court, and spoke with Glick at length about her thoughts about the decision, what she expected was to come in Indiana and what she personally would want Indiana to do.
Glick didn't expect Republicans to try to ram through an abortion law on July 6, the original start date for the special session, which was ultimately pushed back until Monday to give more time for lawmakers to get their affairs in order.
At the time on June 24, Glick, an attorney by trade, wanted to review the court's opinion closely to determine what the state could or couldn't do.
"We've not had time to hear any testimony and everyone has an opinion, but to see the wording of the court's opinion would make a difference," Glick said.
Her expectations were, however, that, given the opportunity, Indiana would adopt a fairly strict new set of laws.
"I think Indiana is going to be on the conservative side, but we'll come down with a pretty hard-line decision and it will be whether or not there will be any exceptions," Glick said. "There were certain exceptions allowed and some states have brought those up and are considering the possibility of additional exceptions. I don't think Indiana is probably in that mood. We need to hear what people's opinion is at this point. To hurry something through at the very last minute would be ridiculous."
When the interview turned to ask what Glick personally thought the state should do or what she would like to see, she first talked at length about ancillary topics including ways the state might need to act to support mothers and their children.
Aside from the bill being offered to dial back abortion access, Republicans are also planning to introduce a companion bill addressing financial support.
"I suspect indiana to take a hard line on this, but we need to respond in a way we need some education, we need some long-term strategy in how we're going to deal with the results if we're not going to have abortions," Glick said. "Then I think we need to address health care. We need to address (that) children need to be advised of the consequences of their behavior. We need to have some pro-family legislation and some clinics to assist them and alternatives to abortion And we're going to have some unwanted children. Who is going to take care of them? Do we have the foster care system to take care of them? Do we have medical assistance for families?
"There needs to be some assistance. They don't have the family support in many cases that we used to have because we had strong family units and the family would rally around a young person who might be pregnant or a family with more children they might have expected or could afford," Glick said. "We need to address those issues going forward. ... There are consequences to that and the legislature needs to address that."
When the interview circled back to pin down her stances, Glick continued not to commit to any particular position on whether elective abortion should remain available up to a certain point or not at all, or whether Indiana should codify some exceptions if it's going to go with an effective ban on the procedure.
That being said, Glick noted she has opposed abortion throughout her career, but made sure to note that any decisions that lawmakers do have tangible impacts to people and the state needs to anticipate and prepare for those impacts.
"I've opposed abortion throughout my career and I continue to do that, I think some people have used abortion as a form of last resort birth control," Glick said early in the conversation.
On exceptions, Glick didn't commit one way or another, but talked about how there is more to consider than just high-line ideals.
"It's one thing to say to someone you have to deliver a child full term to someone who is the victim of rape or incest," Glick said. "You're not talking about something in the abstract. You're talking about the future of a human being, we talk about life but that life is not just either or, but that is a continuing care situation."
Glick said she wanted to hear from medical experts regarding issue such as pregnancy dangers to mothers, birth defects that may cause a child to be non-viable at birth, whether the state should allow abortion access up to a certain gestational period and even mental and physical impacts to survivors of sexual assault if they become pregnant.
"I think that's where we need to hear the medical experts. There were times when you were six weeks premature, you were in a very precarious situation. Now medical science has advanced to the community at large, they can save children much earlier in the pregnancy," Glick said. "I haven't decided, because I really think the medical community has to weigh in on this situation."
But, again, Glick stressed again in the close of the interview that legislators need to be cognizant of the real-world impact of their decision.
For example, in the case of a mother with other children who may be older and running a high-risk pregnancy, does she put herself and the care of her other children at risk potentially?
"Then it becomes extremely difficult for a family, but it's a personal decision for that family to make," Glick said.
As Indiana embarks on setting its own rules, whatever is decided will be just one piece in what is now a mismatched puzzle of abortion laws across the U.S.
Even in the Midwest, where Indiana's neighbor to the west keeps access open in Illinois while to the east Ohio already has a full ban — even in cases of rape and incest, which lead to a highly publicized story recently of a 10-year-old molest victim having to come to Indianapolis to terminate her pregnancy.
"I'm torn very much by these decision and it's going to be. The decision the Supreme Court made was we punt. We're going back to the states and let them make the decision," Glick said. "But I think anyone who believes the states are all going to agree is going to be sadly mistaken."
