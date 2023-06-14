ALBION — A 300 megawatt commercial solar project has been talked about for north central Noble County for a couple of years now.
To get such a project through the lengthy application process would cost $141,000 in plan commission fees.
Once the project is approved, the applicant would have to receive a building permit from the Noble County Building Department.
On Monday, the Noble County Commissioners agreed to advertise a fee schedule for how much it would cost to do so.
According to the schedule the commissioners would have to vote on as an ordinance at a future meeting, the building permit fee for any project of 81 megawatts or larger would cost $15,000 plus the cost of having an outside consultant hired by the county to help handle the specialized inspections. The total fee for the 300 megawatt project, for example, would include the initial $15,000, plus the consulting fees. In addition, the applicant would have to pay a 5% surcharge on the consulting fee.
That’s on top of what it would cost to go through the Noble County Plan Commission process, which would culminate in a rezoning by the Noble County Commissioners. For a 300 megawatt project, that plan commission fee would be $141,000, according to a schedule approved by the commissioners in May 2022.
Building permit costs would be charged on a graduated scale:
• $250 — for a 41-250 kilowatt project;
• $500 — for a 251-500 kilowatt project;
• $750 — for a 501-750 kilowatt project;
• $1,000 — for a 751 to 999 kilowatt project;
• $5,000, plus consulting fee — for a 1-40 megawatt project;
• $10,000, plus consulting fee — for a 1-80 megawatt project;
• $15,000, plus consulting fee — for any project 81 megawatts are larger.
According to the draft of the ordinance that will be advertised, if a permit is not completed within a one-year period from the time of its issuance, a $35 revewal fee will be charged. The project must show “continued progress in order to renew the permit.”
According to Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett, as of Monday afternoon, no one had applied for a commercial solar zoning plan through the plan commission
According to the plan commission fee structure ordinance approved last year by the commissioners, the first 40 megawatts would cost $1,000. For the next 41-80 megawatts, the fee would be $750 per additional megawatt. For every megawatt above 80, companies would have to an increased application fee of $500 per megawatt.
The fee for a 100 megawatt project would be $1,000 for the first 40 megawatts, an additional $30,000 for the next 40 megawatts, plus an additional $10,000 for the remaining 20 megawatts. The total would be $41,000.
The application fee for a 200 megawatt project would be $91,000. The fee for a 300 megawatt project would be $141,000.
The Noble County Plan Commission took into consideration the amount of time it would take various county officials and employees to work approving the site development plan, then through various stages of passage, from plan commission recommendations to taking the matter to the county commissioners for final approval.
Tackett said the fees also figure having to rent a larger venue for public hearings, since the issue figures to be controversial.
Payment of the plan commission application fees by no means guarantees a project will go through.
In November 2021, the Noble County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that sets the ground rules and regulations for the installation of commercial solar fields in rural areas.
The solar zoning ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
The issue is also timely because Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Now that the rules have been established, Geenex can pursue its project, which has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 megawatts annually.
Part of the rules set by the commissioners last November was be how close the panels can be put up next to a residential property that isn’t participating in the program. The distances are 50 feet from a property line and at least 300 feet from any point on the foundation of a home.
Passage of the rules in ordinance form came after months of sometimes heated debate between pro-solar and those opposed to it coming so close to their homes.
