Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, March 25, through Monday, April 4, according to jail records.
Brianna Smith, 26, of the 200 block of South Mountain Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Friday, March 25, by LaGrange town police on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Sean Coleman, 46, of the 100 block of East C.R. 405S, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:49 a.m. Friday, March 25, by LaGrange Town police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Cassaundra Kidder, 30, of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Friday, March 25, by LaGrange town police on a hold order issued by authorities in St. Joe, Michigan.
Shanek Luvenia-Renee Scott, 38, of the 4200 block of North S.R. 9, Howe, was booked at 9 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Alvin Yoder, 30, of the 400 block of West Central Avenue, LaGrange, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ernesto Lopez-Diaz, 30, of Chiapas, Mexico, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater and operating without ever obtaining a license.
Joshua Sweet, 37, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 200E, LaGrange, was arrested at 11 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court.
James Spencer, 60, of the 400 block of Delgren Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended. Spencer posted bond and was released Sunday.
Aaron Harp, 41, of the 6500 block of North S.R. 322, Orland, was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court and a probation violation.
Dusty Edmundson, 30, of the 100 block of North Mountain Street, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Johnathan Potts, 47, of the 300 block of Chestnutt, Bristol, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Lee Smith, 32, of the 200 block of Virginia Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked at 11 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Brittany Johnson, 28, of the 600 block of Seventh Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
Larry Polly, 50, of the 1100 block of Shady Lane, Rome City, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Mitchell Troyer, 32, of the 200 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court and a revocation of community corrections on Level 4 felony and Level 6 felony charges.
Danyelle Davis, 28, of the 600 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. No charging information provided.
John McIntyre, 51, of the 65300 block of Constantine Road, Constantine, Michigan, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Timothy Miller, 29, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 900E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of criminal trespass, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ronald Northrup, 45, of the 9400 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was booked at 7 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
(Editor’s Note: Bookings which took place on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, were not provided by the jail.)
Rylee Light, 21, of the 9600 block of East C.R. 520S, Wolcottville, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Light posted bond and was released Sunday.
James Bolen, 44, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 800E, Mongo, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. Bolen posted bond and was released Sunday.
Alexandria Sizemore, 23, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery.
