INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives recently voted unanimously in support of dtate Rep. David Abbott’s, R-Rome City, legislation that would provide free hunting days for critically disabled veterans.
Under House Bill 1150, eligible veterans would not be required to pay any fees or possess a hunting license on free hunting days designated for them. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources could schedule up to four free hunting days annually for disabled veterans.
“Many of these veterans are in wheelchairs or immobilized in some way,” Abbott said. “That often makes it difficult for them to get outdoors, which can be therapeutic. Providing these designated opportunities may be the only way they can go hunting and be in nature, and I think it’s a great way that we can honor the sacrifices they made defending our country.”
Eligible veterans must be honorably discharged, and have a documented disability from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or disability retirement benefits awarded to them under laws administered by the U.S. Department of Defense. Defined disabilities include a loss of limbs, hands or feet, or a permanent physical disability requiring the use of a wheelchair, walker, braces or crutches. The legislation would also require them to be accompanied by someone who’s at least 18 years old.
The Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana testified in support of the bill.
House Bill 1150 now moves to the state Senate for further consideration.
