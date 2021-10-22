KENDALLVILLE — Macy Burtch, the first programming and technical director at the Community Learning Center, is a petite powerhouse of multi-tasking as she manages the growing number of programs, classes and events happening at the repurposed school building on Diamond Street.
“I oversee programs in the performing arts, cooking classes, wellness classes and fine arts such as painting and quilting,” she said. “I do registration and direct people in the building, and set up for classes.”
Burtch is quick to add that she collaborates every day with the other partner agencies in the building to make these programs happen. She works closely with Kendallville Public Library with in-person programs and Parkview health care with many virtual programs.
“I don’t do it alone,” she said.
An East Noble graduate, Burtch received her undergraduate degree in nutrition and communications at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. She did an internship with Activate Noble County that led her to the job at the CLC. She is on the board of Activate Noble County and is now pursuing her master’s degree in organizational leadership with a concentration in human resources at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Burtch is ideally suited for the technical director for the state-of-the-art lighting and sound system in the auditorium, installed by Sweetwater Sound. She worked closely with Sweetwater when the system was installed. She built on her knowledge from a couple of audio-visual technology classes at USF. She trained on the system with fellow East Noble technicians Michael Johnston and Kavin Ley.
“Practice has helped,” she said. “It’s the same technology as East Noble theater.”
She’s been involved in theater since second grade, when she was an annual participant in Gaslight Playhouse’s Children’s Theater Workshop every summer. She now serves as a board member and secretary for Gaslight Playhouse’s board of directors.
Burtch has also joined the Young Professionals Network in Noble County. The network gives scholarships to students and plans networking events for young professionals to get connected and learn leadership skills.
She has managed the community garden at the CLC for two summers with help from the Boy Scouts. A seed library, started by the Kendallville Public Library, is inside the CLC’s front entrance. The cupboard offers a way to share leftover seeds with others at no cost. The YMCA has a variety of classes in the building, too.
Burtch wants the community to know that the CLC is open to the public, and ready for residents to take advantage of all the programs there. Scholarships are available for some classes to help with fees for those who may need the assistance.
A ceramic art studio, The Pottery, is taking shape on the CLC’s east end, with pottery classes scheduled in November and December.
“What we’re creating here, there’s nothing like it,” Burtch said.
Upcoming activities include a class on how to use the camera on a smartphone, several exercise classes, pickleball, Trunk or Treat in the parking lot on Oct. 28, and many more classes in computer use, cooking, sewing and quilting.
“The (CLC) website is the best place to keep up with our activities,” Burtch said. “Or sign up for the newsletter.”
Burtch is looking forward to collaborating with several organizations for a “Christmas in Kendallville” event Dec. 3-5. The holiday celebration isn’t a new idea — the tree lighting, Bixler campground’s greeting cards, Mid-America Windmill Museum’s light display, and Christmas parade are long-established holiday traditions. Burtch said the sponsoring organizations will work to coordinate staggered times for the various activities with the goal of eliminating schedule conflicts.
Burtch said some new events will be added, including an indoor holiday market, modeled after the successful farmers market, a family walk-run, and an open house for The Pottery ceramic studio. Two lighting events, at the CLC and in downtown Kendallville, will be added to the schedule.
TC Dance will present holiday shows on Saturday and Sunday. The Kendallville Heritage Association is planning a historic walking tour. A carol of caroling sessions are in the works, too. Area churches will provide food.
The Strand Theater will offer two holiday movies during the weekend.
East Noble High School will present “Disney Frozen Jr.” on Dec. 2-5 in the Cole Auditorium. Gaslight Playhouse will present “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” the next weekend, Dec. 10-12, in the CLC auditorium.
Burtch juggles a lot of responsibilities in working with the CLC’s partners and volunteers.
“My job is to connect all those pieces,” she said, “And let people know that it’s here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.