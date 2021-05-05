Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Monday, according to jail records.
Jose-Joel Vargas, 24, of the 1100 block of Holms Road, Bronson, Michigan, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Brenda Hankins, 35, of the 7600 block of South C.R. 140E, Wolcottville, was arrested Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Derek Boss, 42, of the 12400 block of West U.S. 12, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided.
Matthew Bowdish, 37, of the 100 block of Brodmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided.
Gina Rider, 39, of the 22900 block of Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Erik Burkley, 41, of the 00 block of North C.R. 200E, LaGrange, was booked Monday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Elicia Johnson, 30, of the 1900 block of Johnson Street, South Bend, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Johnson posted bond and was released Monday.
Alexis Macia, 21, of the 2500 block of Plainfield Road, Juliet, Illinois, was booked Monday o serve a sentence relating to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Vincent Sims, 31, of the 500 block of Park Circkle, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police on a false ID statement. Sims was also held on a warrant issued by authorities in Wisconsin.
Thomas Hanna, 42, of the 4300 block of D Drive South, Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
