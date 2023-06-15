WOLCOTTVILLE — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to Wolcottville residents to avoid the area of the creek near S.R. 9 due to a large presence of E. coli bacteria in the water.
The LaGrange County Health Department advises residents that water from the creek that runs through Wolcottville is not to be used for human consumption due to the high levels of E. coli bacteria.
Escherichia coli (abbreviated as E. coli) are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make people ill. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia and other illnesses.
