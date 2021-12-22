LAGRANGE — Lillian Schackow, a senior at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School, has been named the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for LaGrange County. Schackow plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University next fall to study elementary education and special education.
“Lillian Schackow demonstrates many of the qualities we seek in a future leader: motivated, hard-working, and engaged in the community. The selection committee was impressed by her service to her community and passion for her career goals,” said Octavia Yoder, executive director of the LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Schackow first learned she had been named this year’s recipient of the scholarship during a special, surprise ceremony held at the high school Thursday. Schackow said she believed she’d not been selected because she hadn’t heard and read in the newspaper about other students in other communities across the area being named Lilly scholars.
She is the daughter of Jason and Elisa Schackow of LaGrange. She is involved in multiple clubs including Sources of Strength, Educators Rising, Interact Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Peer Coaching, Academic Team, volleyball, and tennis. She serves as president of the Student Council and the class of 2022. In addition, Schackow is the founding president of Educators Rising, a club for students exploring a career in education.
Schackow said she doesn’t believe she would have been able to afford to make her dreams come true and attend Indiana Wesleyan University, a private school, without this scholarship.
“This is such a big deal,” she said. “This really makes it possible to go to a private university and study there. I doubt I could have afforded to go to private school without this.”
Schackow said attending Indiana Wesleyan has been her dream she was a child. The daughter of two educators – her mother Elisa is a Lakeland special education teacher, and her father, Jason, the principal of Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School.
Schackow said she was truly surprised to learn she’s won this year’s LaGrange County Lilly Endowment scholarship.
“I didn’t think I got it,” she explained. “All week when I hadn’t heard anything and saw other counties all around us announcing their winners, I thought I didn’t get it.
Schackow called the group of finalists up for the award amazing.
In her application essay for the Lilly scholarship, Schackow wrote that she believes it was important for her to give back to the communities that helped shape her. She added that she chooses to be heavily involved by volunteering at her church, for Night to Shine, and at the Bair Lake Bible Camp. As a student, Schackow organized a team that ran a 7-week campaign raising funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, while at the same time helping raise awareness for the organization. That effort raised $25,000 for the cause.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides full-tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities.
The Foundation received 17 applications for the 2022 award. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership.
Five students were selected as finalists and invited for a personal interview with the Lilly Scholarship Advisory Committee. After the field of applicants was narrowed down, those nominees were submitted to the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, Independent Colleges of Indiana, for the selection of scholarship recipients.
“The Foundation is honored to nominate a LaGrange County student for this prestigious award. We are grateful Lilly Endowment continues to support future leaders and makes dreams possible for our young students. Selecting a nominee is a difficult process based on many factors. The committee is impressed by the exceptional scholars in our community,” added Yoder.
Finalists for this year’s award included Schackow, Westview’s Lillian Eash, Isaac Rogers, Kaylyn Gates, and Jackson Minix. Those four will each receive a $4,000 scholarship from the Lambright Leadership Fund, established by Kevin and Carrie Lambright in 2014.
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling more than $439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception. Its purpose is to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana, increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities, and encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation was founded in 1991 to connect the people of LaGrange to charitable causes and leave a lasting legacy. Since its founding, the LCCF has grown to $19 million in assets, which it uses to provide ongoing funding for charitable organizations and projects in LaGrange County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.