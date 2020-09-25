ALBION — A man who allegedly battered a pregnant woman in July has been jailed again after allegedly violating terms of his pre-trial release.
Brad D. Gossett, 33, of the 200 block of Jefferson Street, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a court order. Gossett was booked into the Noble County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Albion police had responded to the 200 block of South Seventh Street in reference to a report of a domestic battery, theft and hit-and-run accident on July 3.
A woman at that location alleged Gossett had “used his open hand, slapping her on the left side of her head, striking her ear and head,” according to court documents filed in the case.
Gossett allegedly denied striking the woman in the head.
He was eventually arrested and charged with domestic battery against a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony. Gossett was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident that same day, a Class B misdemeanor.
Originally held on $20,000 bond, Gossett posted $2,000 in cash and was released on Aug. 18.
On Wednesday, a pre-trial release violation report was submitted to the court and a warrant was issued for Gossett’s arrest.
During a hearing in Noble Circuit Court Thursday afternoon, Judge Michael Kramer set a court date to deal with the alleged pre-trial violation for 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 26. This would give Gossett’s new lawyer time to get up to speed on the case, according to the judge.
Kramer said Gossett allegedly violated terms of his pre-trial release by contacting the victim. Kramer also ordered Gossett to be held without bond.
A pre-trial hearing has been set in regards to the original charges on Nov. 2, with a three-day trial scheduled for Jan. 5-7 in Noble Circuit Court.
Gossett has another felony case pending in DeKalb County.
Gossett was arrested Aug. 17, 2019, at 2:04 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
A plea deal was reached in that case on Sept. 11, with sentencing set for Nov. 18 in DeKalb County Superior Court I.
At the time of Gossett’s arrest in Garrett, he listed a Rome City address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.