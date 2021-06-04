LAGRANGE — It’s spare change that makes a big difference.
LaGrange County REMC is giving out two grants from its Operation Round Up program, in which members agree to round up their bills to the nearest dollar. The extra change is then put into a fund and used to support community programs.
Since the beginning of the program in January of 2002, more than $580,000 has been given back to the LaGrange County community. The money has been used by organizations who serve all sectors of the community including youth, seniors, young families and everyone in-between.
The second quarter distribution of Operation Round Up funding totaled $2,500 and included:
• Reason 4 Hope, Inc., which was awarded $1,000 to continue the partnership between the after-school program at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School and Life Care Center of LaGrange. The funds will be used to improve Life Care Center’s garden areas with replacement planters, patio seating and flowers.
• LaGrange Baseball League, which was granted $1,500 to purchase new helmets, batting tees and other equipment that is high-wear or out of date.
Grant applications for the third-quarter Operation Round Up grants are due by July 1 and forms can be found online at lagrangeremc.com or can be picked up at the office at 1995 E. U.S. 20, LaGrange.
