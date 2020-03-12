SOUTH MILFORD — For a Thursday morning, just a bit before noon, Mark Gropp’s small restaurant in South Milford is busier than you’d expect.
It’s standing room only inside the small brick building that’s already challenged for elbowroom. With no tables and only three chairs, the crowd waiting for their lunches outnumbers the chairs almost three to one.
Perhaps it is has something to do with the name on the sign. For the first time in more than a decade, LaGrange County’s oldest and best-known name in fish is back in the restaurant business again, and as expected, serving up fried fish.
Gropp, with the help of his family and his sister, Ruthie Singleton, has opened a new restaurant here, Gropp’s Fish Shack. Gropp and Singleton are the children of Elvin and Millie Gropp, the people behind the Gropp’s Famous Fish of Stroh, a restaurant that in its heyday drew crowds from around the area and around the region. People would drive from Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois to spend an evening eating a meal at Gropp’s parents’ restaurant.
Millie Gropp, the pair’s mother, created the secret recipe fried cod that drew huge crowds to their Stroh restaurant. The restaurant proved so popular, the family started franchising the menu and the name. But over time, Mark said, his family grew weary, and as the years passed and the various franchises expired, the Gropps exited the franchising business, and eventually the restaurant business.
That is until this past December.
Saying his family found an opportunity just too good to pass up, Mark Gropp opened his new restaurant. It boasts a small kitchen with just enough room for a few people to work in. And there aren’t any tables here, either, at least not for now.
“We might add some picnic tables when it warms up,” he said.
Open only four days a week, Thursdays through Sundays, the business has already proved itself a hit. This time around, it’s Mark Gropp’s secret recipe fish that draws customers in, not his mother’s. For starters, he uses pollock, not cod. And the coating each fish fillet is dredged in is different, too.
“This is my secret recipe,” he said, with a smile. “I developed it over a lifetime of experience.”
Gropp said his earlier years were spent living in an apartment over his parents’ business. During that business’s heyday, Gropp said his parents were so busy running the place that “they barely had time to think.”
Everyone in the family worked in that restaurant, cleaning fish or washing dishes, Gropp’s sister Ruthie Singleton recalled. Gropp graduated from high school and when west to learn to be a farrier. But several years into that career, the family business called, and Gropp found himself running a family-owned restaurant as his parents watched their business continue to grow.
Gropp spent more than a decade running an Elkhart restaurant but stepped away from that to run a traveling concession booth selling fried fish. He closed that too after about five years. And then Gropp started looking for the next chapter in his life. Turns out, he found it in South Milford.
“I think sometimes things just go in a cycle,” Gropp said.
Gropp will point out that fish isn’t an easy dish to prepare.
“The thing about fish it’s a very difficult product to do correct consistently,” he explained. “It’s not for the light-hearted, it’s not easy and so a lot of people don’t want to mess with it because it’s too much trouble.”
Whatever Gropp is doing, his customers seem to be happy. Gropp said even at four days a week, the restaurant is still at times a handful to run.
His father passed away several decades ago, his mother about 10 years ago. Asked what their mother would think of the new restaurant if she still here, Ruthie quickly says she would be “absolutely delighted.
“She’d be sitting right there,” she said, pointing to a chair near the restaurant’s front door, “talking to everyone who comes in. She loved to feed people.”
Having the Gropp name on the sign is a big deal, he admitted. Many of his customers have fond memories of his parent’s restaurant and tell him stories about their visits to that location.
“I’m still amazed how important that place was to people during its heyday,” he said. “People are coming in here all the time saying I remember the good old days in Stroh. They tell me they remember my mom and dad and they’ve always got a story to tell about them. It just absolutely amazes me and it’s really flattering to know people have all these good memories about my parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.