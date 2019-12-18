ALBION — For the first time, the Noble County Commissioners is pushing ahead with a measure to ban semi trucks on a county road.
On Monday, the commissioners advanced a proposed ordinance controlling truck traffic on C.R. 300N — the road opposite the S.R. 8 north junction that heads to Albion — between S.R. 3 and C.R. 1000E.
It’s the latest in an evolving effort to improve traffic conditions on this residential stretch of road, where there are more than a dozen driveways in the approximately half-mile section.
In October 2018, the county dropped the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph. That didn’t slow people down and, upon a second study this year, the county highway department discovered another issue with unusually high heavy truck traffic.
Most rural roads have about 1% of the daily traffic come through as heavy trucks, but this section of C.R. 300N had about 8% truck traffic during the study period. The amount of truck traffic is causing noticeable road degradation.
In a draft ordinance reviewed Monday, the county set a restriction for no thru-trucks and trailers or commercial vehicles, with the notable exception being those making local deliveries.
“This ordinance shall not prohibit the operation of semi-trucks and trailer or commercial trucks making local pick-up or delivery or semi-trucks and trailer or commercial truck operating on officially established detours,” the ordinance reads.
The truck ordinance comes with a penalty of up to a $500 fine for violations.
Because the ordinance has a potential fine attached to it, it must be advertised to the public before it can go into effect. The highway department will also need to install signage designating the area restricted to truck traffic.
