ROME CITY — After 41 years in law enforcement Rome City Marshal Jim Sheffield is hanging up his badge and gun belt.
Sheffield informed the town council of his retirement during Monday night’s meeting which was held electronically via Zoom to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“This is something I have struggled with for awhile,” he said. “When I retired from the ISP I swore I would never get behind the wheel of a police car again.
“Over the past several months I have talked with my wife about retiring, we always said we would retire together. That was my commitment to her and I am going to follow her to live out the rest of our lives together,” he added.
Sheffield took the marshal position in Rome City five years ago, when he was approached by the town. He formerly worked as a trooper with the Indiana State Police from 1979 to 2015.
He said the town has been really good to him over the past five years.
“I have appreciated working with Leigh (Pranger) and Brenda (Conley),” he said.
Sheffield’s last day on duty will be May 29, giving the town time to find a replacement.
Sheffield recommended the town council promote deputy Paul Hoffman to marshal. Hoffman was a deputy with the department when Sheffield took the position five years ago.
“When I came onboard Paul could have been mad, he supported me from the first day,” Sheffield said. “He has been a blessing, he has the respect of the community. I haven’t heard one complaint from the community.”
Before closing the meeting Gary Furlow, council president thanked Sheffield for everything he has done for the community.
“You will be missed, but not forgotten,” Furlow said.
During the meeting the board approved a contract with Chris Bateman, who will serve as a part time deputy with the department.
Sheffield said the town finds itself in unusual circumstances with the current situation. The department has seen an uptick in calls over the past month.
“He is valuable to provide coverage on a temporary basis,” Sheffield said.
The department is hoping to use a grant, which they applied for from the Noble County Community Foundation to pay Bateman’s salary.
In other police department matters Sheffield said the department is still waiting to take possession of a new car to replace the one that was totaled in a wreck on Dec. 5, 2019.
Sheffield was returning to town from training at the Noble County Sheriff’s Department when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle at the corner of C.R. 150E and C.R. 600N. There were no injuries in the crash.
Sheffield said due to production being halted at Ford Motor Company, because of the coronavirus it is uncertain on when the new vehicle will be completed.
The big three automakers have retooled some of their factories to provide ventilators and other personal protective equipment for medical first responders battling the coronavirus.
In other businesses the board approved a contract with Indiana Pump Works for just over $9,000 to install a new grinder station, which will provide sewer hookups for two residents on North Shore Drive.
A temporary stop sign will be erected on Fishing Line Trail where it exits onto Lions Drive.
Furlow said he has received several calls from people who are concerned about people riding their bicycles right out into traffic. A sign will also be placed where the trail exits by the former Limberlost Golf Club. The signage will be temporary until permanent signs are erected.
Other business:
• Late fees for water and sewer payments will be waived for the month of March and April.
• Ordinance 2020-01 and 2020-02 were signed creating rules for emergency board meetings and the payment of claims during the coronavirus pandemic.
• Resolution 2020-02 was signed closing the town offices to the public during the pandemic.
• A contract was approved adding six additional pages to the town’s website.
• A motion to install new school crossing marking in the town was tabled to the May 11 meeting.
• A motion to consider funding the county’s Spillman contract was tabled until the May 11 meeting.
