KENDALLVILLE — Area residents interested in receiving an annual flu shot, a COVID-19 vaccine or a COVID-19 booster dose (if eligible) can take advantage of a shot clinic coming to the Community Learning Center Oct. 22 and 23.
Any and all shots being administered at the clinic are free of charge.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23. The Community Learning Center is located at 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, which was formerly East Noble Middle School.
The clinic will take place in Multipurpose Room A. Masks are required for anyone attending the clinic.
Annual flu shots will be available for anyone 6 months old and older.
Health officials have advised Hoosiers to get flu shots and get them early in an effort to reduce transmission and illnesses for flu, as hospitals continue to provide care for people sick with COVID-19.
Flu season generally results in hospital admissions going up as people with serious cases need to be admitted for care and since systems have already been stressed by many COVID-19 admissions, facilities are being proactive in trying to reduce utilization as much as possible through prevention.
Indiana saw one of its mildest flu seasons ever last year, which was credited to widespread mask usage and social distancing efforts that were put in place to control COVID but also help slow spread of other respiratory illnesses including flu. Indiana had five deaths attributable to flu statewide last year, which was well below the typical season average of about 150 deaths, but not the lowest annual total in recent history.
The shot clinic at the CLC will also be offering Pfizer-brand COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for people who want them.
The two-shot Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one so far to receive full Food and Drug Administration approval for adults and is the only vaccine currently authorized for use in people age 12-17.
About 57% of Noble County residents age 12 and up are not currently vaccinated against COVID-19, making the county one of the least vaccinated among Indiana’s 92 counties.
Pfizer vaccine boosters are also available at the clinic, but only to people who previously completed a two-shot Pfizer vaccine regimen. Most Noble County residents who did get vaccinated likely received the Moderna vaccine, which was the primary brand being distributed at the shot clinic in Albion during its operation this spring, so those people would not be eligible.
Boosters are recommended for people 65 years old and older or people with underlying conditions or immune conditions that would make them more susceptible to severe illness if they contract the virus. Boosters are suggested for those people if at least six months have passed since they received their second dose.
People attending the shot clinic can opt to get either or both shots at the same time.
Resident can register for their vaccine dose in advance at ourshot.in.gov, which will save a little time with registration at the clinic.
Volunteers at the clinic will also be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food items to benefit the Friendship Food Pantry run by Common Grace Ministries.
