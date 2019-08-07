LAGRANGE — When the people the LaGrange’s First Presbyterian Church started planning that church’s 175th Anniversary celebration, they came up with so many good ideas they couldn’t fit all those events into a single day.
“We decided it was more than we could get done celebrating in one day, so we made a week out of it,” said Ken Weaver, pastor at the church.
So, starting this Sunday, the church kicks off eight days of celebration, beginning with a special worship service to remind the church members of their history. That service starts at 10 a.m. The service is followed by a luncheon, and then a chalice pottery workshop.
The church was first organized in 1843 by the Rev. Benjamin Ogden of Three Rivers, Michigan. It stated out with only six members. In those early days, church members met in a school building or at the courthouse. But by 1853, they managed to construct their own church. That build stood a few block away from the church’s present location at the corner of Michigan and High streets. That building was constructed in 1883.
Weaver said this celebrated was created to give people a sense of the church’s history.
“We going to have a little fun and hope to get the folk engaged,” he said of the celebration.
The church is highlighting its history Tuesday when a circuit riding preacher will step up to pulpit at 5:30 p.m.
“That focus is a bit of the flavor of what our 175-year history represents,” he explained. “Back in the 1800s, circuit riders were a more common feature and we’re having a little reenactment, followed by a dinner and a historical mixer — a time to tell stories about the congregation and LaGrange in general.
Thursday, Indianapolis based speaker Paul Conrad comes to the church to talk about generational challenges.
“He’ll be talking to us about Baby Boomers, the Millennials, Generation X, Y and Z,” Weaver said. “Our congregation is made up of a wide range of folks from 90 to 30 years old, and we’re still discovering way to understand one another.”
Next Sunday, Aug. 18, the church will rededicate itself to the next 175 years, starting with a special renewal service slated to begin at 10 a.m. LaGrange native and Chicago Lyric Opera singer Tom Potter, who grew up in the church, will be the guest soloist.
At 2 p.m., Eric Plutz, the organist at Princeton University, will sit down at the church’s 106 year old Hinner Tracker Organ for a special performance. Plutz has been an organist at the famed East Coast university for more than two decades. He also is a lecturer and music instructor at the school.
The Hinner organ was built in 1913, made of quarter-sawn oak. It features more than 780 pipes and a special set of chimes. The organ underwent a total restoration several years ago and is believed to be one of the few remaining turn of the century pipe organs still in its original home.
