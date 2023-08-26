ALBION — The Noble County got out its figurative scissors, trimming $600,000 from the 2024 budgets presented during hearings this week with department heads.
A public hearing on the overall budget will take place in September with adoption scheduled for October.
Noble County’s various department heads were given guidance by the state on what to submit as a preliminary proposal. The growth quotient set by the state called for a 4% overall increase from what had been budgeted this year.
The council had suggested wage increases of 5% for all county workers, but increases of less than 4% in other areas of their budgets to meet the overall 4% growth threshold allowed by the state.
According to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, the county’s financial advisor estimated the county would bring in $17 million to its General Fund in 2024. Knafel stressed this is only an estimate.
The budgets submitted for review totaled just over $18 million in General Fund expenditures.
Knafel estimated the county would close its books on this fiscal year with approximately $3.6 million in its General Fund.
If the revenue estimates are accurate at $17 million, and the submitted budgets all passed as submitted at $18 million, the county would have to eat into its end of year balance to make ends meet..
Noble County Auditor Shelley Mawhorter said Monday at the onset of talks the the county’s financial advisor, Jeff Peters, said the county was in good shape to swallow that overage — at least this year.
“Jeff said we’re really healthy at this point,” Mawhorter said.
The council didn’t get to the $17 million break even point, but got fairly close at $17.4 million.
One issue that did not get resolved was the request for a substantial raise for the highway engineer position held by Zack Smith.
In a letter to the council, Smith asked for an increase from $147,200 to $179,168.
“I want to be very clear that this is not an expectation or a contractual obligation,” Smith wrote. “The minimum salary per my current contract would be $154,615. With that being said, I believe I would be doing a disservice by not bringing the topic up for discussion.”
Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman wrote a letter to the council in support of Smith’s request.
Since taking the engineer’s job in 2014, Smith has brought in more than $30 million in state and federal grants to Noble County’s road maintenance program. Road ratings have increased significantly and Noble County’s old bridges are being replaced with greater frequency.
During discussions Wednesday, the council seemed to support the increase, but eventually decided to punt the ball back to the Noble County Commissioners.
Smith is currently under a two-year contract agreement he reached with the commissioners. Since that is the legislative body he is under contract with, the council felt it more appropriate for that body to handle further negotiations.
“We highly value him,” Bennett insisted. “We’re suggesting it’s outside our purview to negotiate his contract.”
