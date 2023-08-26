ns-6-4-22-zack-speaking.JPG

In this file photo, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith welcomes people to the June 2022 dedication and ribbon cutting for the county's new $15 million government annex building in downtown Albion.

 Steve Garbacz

ALBION — The Noble County got out its figurative scissors, trimming $600,000 from the 2024 budgets presented during hearings this week with department heads.

A public hearing on the overall budget will take place in September with adoption scheduled for October.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.