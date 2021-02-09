KENDALLVILLE — The city is upgrading its door controls and cameras at City Hall, which should make it easier and safer for dispatchers on nights and weekends to screen people who need to access the building.
Police Chief Lance Waters pitched an approximately $3,000 upgrade for the door controls at the Rush Street and Main Street doors, both of which are outdated and giving dispatchers some trouble.
After hours, the public entrances to City Hall are locked and anyone wanting to access the building needs to ring the doorbell, which is connected to the 24/7 dispatch center. Dispatchers are tasked with asking who's there and what they need and can unlock the door if the person needs to come inside, for example, to file a police report or speak with an officer.
That system is 12 years old, however, and anyone using a digital camera from more than a decade ago probably recognizes that video capabilities have advanced a lot since then.
"Over the years the quality of the picture from the cameras has deteriorated," Waters wrote in his request to the city Board of Works and Public Safety. "It has gotten to the point where dispatchers frequently are unable to recognize anyone at the door."
An upgraded system would still have the doorbell along with microphone and speaker for people outside, but would add new screens with better quality inside for dispatchers, which should help them get a clearer picture, literally, of who is at the door.
The Rush Street door would also get a key fob reader that will allow city employees to buzz their way into the building without needing to ring the bell and have dispatch unlock it for them.
The new system will run $3,007.21 from Insight, a company the police department works with frequently for equipment purchases.
Board of works members unanimously approved the upgrade.
In other business in a short Tuesday morning meeting, board members:
• Approved a conditional offer of employment to Robert Isaacs for a firefighter position.
• Approved a $2,981.04 repair to a frequently used police SUV with 74,000 that had a coolant leak and other issues.
• Hired Randy Davis as a part-time crossing guard to bolster the city's staff of crossing guards. Several crossing guards have been out due to COVID-19 and officers attempt to fill in when needed, Waters said.
• Paid $2,180 to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy for tuition for four new officers to get training at the academy.
• Approved annual sewer lining around the city. The wastewater department has up to $125,000 budgeted this year for the work, which seals the interior of pipes to prevent leaks and maintain integrity of the underground network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.