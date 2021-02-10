LAGRANGE — When Sam Plew was a kid, he said he was absolutely fascinated when he opened a National Geographic magazine and first learned that it does snow in Africa, namely on top of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Plew, a teacher at Lakeland Intermediate School, recalled that while reading that story, he decided right there one day he’d take a trip to Africa to see that snow with his own eyes.
Now, thanks to Lilly Endowment of Indianapolis, Plew’s dream is coming true.
Last week, Plew learned he’d been awarded a 2021 Lilly Endowment Teacher Fellowship grant worth $12,000. It’s money he’ll use to travel to Tanzania on the east coast of Africa where he’ll hike up Kilimanjaro and study its birds.
“They had snow in Africa,” he said remembering that day in his childhood. “I could not believe that there was snow in Africa. I decided right there that would be the greatest trip, ever. I still can’t believe it’s happening.”
At the heart of Plew’s trip is a scientific mission. He’ll be studying the birds that live along the slopes of Kilimanjaro. Besides being a teacher, Plew, is a birding fanatic.
Fascinated with birds since his early childhood, Plew has an almost encyclopedic knowledge of birds and their calls. When he’s not teaching and mentoring at-risk students at his school, Plew spends much of his spare time observing birds here in the Midwest and recording his observations. Each year, he completes a journal of the birds he had encountered. He then he shares that information on eBird, an extensive database about birds populations operated by Cornell Univerity.
eBird is among the world’s largest biodiversity-related science projects, with more than 100 million bird sightings contributed annually by eBirders like Plew from around the world. eBird is averaging a participation growth rate of approximately 20% year over year. A collaborative enterprise with hundreds of partner organizations, thousands of regional experts, and hundreds of thousands of users, eBird is managed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and the information in the eBird database is made available to scientists around the world.
To get ready for this trip, Plew has been studying the African birds for about five years now. He’ll use that information during his trip to advance knowledge of Kilimanjaro’s bird populations. Plew said surprisingly little is known about those birds, and his research will help fill in an important gap.
“eBird is a citizen science organization, and scientists all around the world can use that data to follow patterns through the bird records,” Plew explained. “And the more bird records they have, the more they can use the information in the database. Record from Mount Kilimanjaro area are pretty sparse, so anything I can add will help.”
Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain on the African continent, and the highest free-standing mountain in the world at 19,340 feet.
But the trip isn’t just about Plew fulfilling a dream of a lifetime. He will use what he learns in Africa to help teach children back here in Indiana.
“What I do at school is I work with students that are having a rough time, be that academic or behavioral or social and emotional. We try and find a format that puts them in the classroom and being successful again for as much time as they can,” he said.
The information he gathers will be used to create lessons to teach students not only science and math but to teach them lessons about life.
“It gives me a basis to talk to them about the struggles, the accomplishments, and hard work it takes to get to your goals,” he explained.
Plew said he’s been reaching out to organizations like Lilly for more than five years trying to find the funding he needed to turn his dream trip into a reality. He’s quick to point out during those five years, he’s faced a lot of rejection. That’s helped him craft a lesson in perseverance he teaches his students.
The Lilly Endowment makes the grant available to K-12 teachers, principals, media specialists, and school counselors to help them inspire their students each day. Through the Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowships, 101 educators from across Indiana each year receive the grants in the hopes they can “renew their own curiosity and deepen personal and professional development.”
Teachers like Plew can receive a grant of up to $12,000 to fund personally and professionally meaningful activities.
“We are truly impressed by the remarkable projects these educators have designed that promise to restore them, both personally and professionally,” said Ted Maple, the Endowment’s vice president for education. “During an extraordinary year in which teachers, principals, and other K-12 educators have faced immense pressures because of the pandemic, meaningful renewal experiences take on an added value as these men and women seek renewal and a rejuvenated, greater commitment to their students and the education profession.”
Teachers are allowed to receive two grants in their professional lifetime. This is the second time Plew has been awarded a Lilly Endowment grant.
In 2008, he was awarded his first Lilly Endowment grant to study birds living in similar biomes — evergreen forests — living in two different latitudes in two different states. Plew traveled to both Washington state and Alaska for two weeks each to complete his project. He said his findings were fascinating.
“You’d think two places so similar would have basically the same bird populations, but that’s not true,” he said.
Plew said the raw data he collected on that trip is still used in classrooms at the intermediate school to this day.
Plew hopes to leave for Africa this June or July, but the final details of his trip are still being worked out. Because of COVID-19, the Lilly Endowment has given grant recipients like Plew until May of 2023 to spend the money they were awarded.
Plew said he’ll rent most of the gear he needs to make the trip – like sleeping bags and tents. He hopes to take only his clothing, a laptop, camera, and chargers with him to Africa. He’s working with a local safari company to help him plan out his trip. Plew also said he’ll also hire a local porter to help him carry the gear he needs up the side of the mountain.
Plew is still raising money for his trip. He figures the Lilly grant will cover about 80% of his trip’s total cost.
“It’s going to be amazing,” he added.
