INDIANAPOLIS — CountryMark recently honored Ceres Solutions Price Risk Manager Bruce Richman as the 2022 Petroleum Professional of the Year.
This award honors a hardworking individual in the cooperative system who has gone above and beyond in their job duties to make an impact on their company, community, and the energy industry.
An Albion native who works in the Ceres Wabash office, Richman received the honor in front of hundreds of industry peers and representatives at the CountryMark Awards Banquet on Nov. 19 in Indianapolis.
In his years as Price Risk Manager, Richman has helped Ceres energy customers make more informed fuel contracting and purchasing decisions. He sends market information at no cost to subscribers through daily e-mails, texting and phone calls. He has built solid relationships with business owners and decision makers by helping them better understand where the market is, and where it could potentially go. Richman does not give direct recommendations on actions to take in the market. His role is to bring knowledge, resources and facts to each customer’s situation.
“Bruce’s ability to handle the volatility of the day-to-day market and help our company and our customer base control fuel costs is a great asset,” says Ceres Solutions CEO Jeff Troike.
In addition to Richman’s award, Ceres Solutions was recognized as the largest distributor of CountryMark premium lubricants, marketing nearly 400,000 gallons this year. In total, 24 Ceres Solutions representatives received recognition for their achievements in delivering premium quality fuels, lubes and greases to thousands of customers throughout the co-op’s growing service area.
Ceres Solutions is a 100% farmer-owned cooperative based in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The company delivers agronomy products and services from more than three dozen locations across Indiana and Michigan. Ceres Solutions also offers premium-quality diesel fuel, gasoline, DEF, lubes and propane gas to customers. The company also supplies custom recommendations and animal nutrition products to livestock producers as well.
All consumers are welcome to do business at any Ceres Solutions location or fueling station. More than 700 employees are honored to serve more than 60,000 farms, homes and commercial businesses every day.
