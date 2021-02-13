Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Meghin Rosendaul, 29, of the 100 block of South Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Hope Rowlison, 22, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of auto theft.
Deviontrelle Howard, 26, of the 600 block of Broadway, Gary, was arrested Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a charges of invasion of privacy and possession of a synthetic drug.
Andrew Clark, 40, of the 8100 block of North C.R. 800W, Shipshewana, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging two counts of possession of meth, possession of hash, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
Austin Stewart, 26, of the 500 block of Spring Street, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of domestic battery.
Roger Lenker III, 21, of the 00 block of Winchester Trails, Goshen, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Samuel Pellot-Perez, 22, of the 8700 block of La Riviera Drive, Sacramento, California, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of two counts of possession of marijuana and one count of dealing in marijuana.
Juan OCampo, 30, of the 00 block of East Burlington, Riverside, Illinois, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a hold order issued by authorities in Ohio.
Joseph Stewart, 39, of the 200 block of South Mountain Street, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging intimidation and criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.