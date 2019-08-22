Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Lindsey J. Gentile, 41, of the 4800 block of Stone Canyon Passage, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Gentile was held on $3,500 bond.
Kyle J. Gillespie, 26, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 6:37 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of contempt of court.
Dereck L. Handshoe, 32, of the 5000 block of Bigelow Road, Reading, Michigan, was arrested at 4:58 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Handshoe was held on $3,500 bond.
Robert L. Johnson, 33, of the 900 block of East South Street, Albion, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Johnson was held without bond.
Michael R. Lengacher, 34, of the 200 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Lengacher was held without bond.
Chaney A. Williams, 21, of the 300 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Williams was held on $3,500 bond.
James R. Benjamin, 42, of the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Benjamin was held without bond.
Michael S. Ostrander, 46, of the 200 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Ostrander was held without bond.
Jeramy M. Owsley, 29, of the 400 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Owsley was held on $3,500 bond.
Roger L. Boese, 61, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was booked at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Lisa M. Ferguson, 43, of the 400 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Toni E. Knowles, 29, of the 11700 block of West C.R. 450N, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Knowles was held on $3,500 bond.
Marcus J. Lung, 22, of the 1100 block of West River Drive, Wawaka, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lung was held on $3,500 bond.
Dustin S. McHale, 24, of the 500 block of East Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. McHale was held on $4,500 bond.
Tracy G. Miller, 43, of the 1700 block of East C.R. 700S, Clypool, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
Zachary J. Sturgis, 31, of the 100 block of North Park Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging two counts of failure to appear for court, one a Class A misdemeanor and the other a Level 6 felony. Sturgis was held without bond.
Charles L. Wiedman, 36, of the 11300 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a contempt of court warrant. Wiedman was held on $500 cash bond.
Faron D. Yoder, 38, of the 5300 block of East U.S. 6, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Yoder was held on $3,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.