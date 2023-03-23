KENDALLVILLE — The second attempt on bidding the city’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street project went a little better, but Kendallville was still left with some large and serious question marks.
First, once again, no one submitted a bid for the Kendallville Auto Value project, the biggest and what city leaders hoped would be the most transformative of any on the list.
Second, it didn’t get any new bidders and it received the exact same bid as before for one package that was sharply overpriced the first time around.
Third, the larger amount of interest the city had in the project on the second go didn’t actually translate into more bidders and more bids like the city hoped.
That being said, it wasn’t all bad news as two new bidders did emerge this time around and did provide lower prices on the projects they bid.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety took the bids under advisement for review and hopes to be ready to award contracts by the board’s regularly scheduled meeting this coming Tuesday.
Kendallville opened its second round of bids for the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant project on Thursday, hoping to get prices for the eight buildings on the docket to get upgrades.
It’s a second attempt because the city rejected the first round of bids it received in January when only two companies bid on three of five bid packages, with two of those packages being more than double cost of the initial architect’s estimate.
In conversations with contractors after that failed bid effort, the city heard that because the bidding window fell across the end-of-year holidays, it was difficult for companies to pull together the needed information to make a competitive bid.
Kendallville hoped re-bidding would not only increase competition but also help sharpen contractors’ pencils to get better prices.
That appeared to be working, as eight contractors took part in a pre-bid meeting and others who didn’t make that meeting had contacted the city to inquire about the work.
On Thursday however, city officials were reminded that interest doesn’t always equal results.
Only three companies submitted bids and those bids only covered four of the five bid packages.
One of those three bidders was also Advanced Restoration Contractors, one of the two companies that bid in the round one. Despite having a chance to rework the project and re-bid, Advanced Resotration Contractors submitted the same prices in round two that they had in round one, the prices that were rejected by the city for being too high.
On Bid Package 1, which covers 105-109 N. Main St., the Love Me Two Times on Main antique store; 215 S. Main St., Jeny’s Tacos; and 217 S. Main St., Kropp Insurance, Advanced Restoration Contractors was once again the only bidder with a base bid of $708,000.
Broken down, the pricing for that set was $526,000 for Love Me Two Times, with $83,000 for Jeny’s and $99,000 for Kropp Insurance.
Bid Package 2, including Hosler Realty at 106 S. Main St. and the old post office building at 119 W. Mitchell Street, received two bids, with Noble County’s Strawser Bros. Construction bidding lower at $241,000 and Advanced Restoration submitted its old bid of $333,000.
Bid Package 3, which is the former Relaxation Station at 101 N. Main St., also received a new, better bid of $236,850 from Fort Wayne-based Schenkel Construction, while Advanced Restoration also resubmitted its round one bid of $391,000.
The first time around, no one bid on Bid Package 4, Kendallville Auto Value at 101 S. Main St., nor on The Strand Theatre at 221 S. Main St.
That changed in part this time as Advanced Restoration submitted a bid for the Strand at $320,000.
Once again, no one bid on the Kendallville Auto Value, leaving a big question as to what the city does next.
In total, the lowest bids combined for just over $1.5 million.
That’s within the city’s $2 million budget but still higher than initial expectations. Back in March 2022, architects estimated the cost to do the city’s Top 10 buildings would run $1.4-$1.6 million total.
The project is in that range, but that’s minus two building owners who dropped out before the work was bid and the auto parts store, which was expected to be the biggest and therefore most expensive project in the listing.
Although within the grant budget, most of the bids are still over initial estimates and by a lot in some cases.
Bid Package 1 is severely over, with the initial estimate to do Love Me Two Times on Main, Jeny’s Tacos and Kropp Insurance running $190,000 to $270,000, meaning the bid price is 162% over the initial high-end estimate.
Bid Package 3 is still sharply over estimate although better than before. At $236,850 on the lowest bid, that’s still about 40-60% over the architect’s estimate of $150,000 to $170,000 for that project.
Bid Package 5 for the Strand is also well over, with the $320,000 bid about 28-60% higher than the estimate range of $200,000-$250,000.
The only project within the bounds of its year-old estimates is Bid Package 2. The $241,000 bid by Strawser Bros. is closer to the low end of the architect’s range of $230,000 to $285,000 for those two buildings.
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson and board of works members Jim Dazey and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe all said they were disappointed in the narrow interest in the construction project even on the second attempt.
“Disappointed that we didn’t have more bidders,” Johnson said. “We had eight at the pre-bid meeting and I had conversations with three other contractors, so I was hoping for more participation.”
“Disappointed that we only had three companies bid,” Dazey said. “We had seven or eight pick up packets to bid, less than half of them end up bidding.”
“I am grateful that we did have a local contractor and it looks like a really good price,” Handshoe said of the Strawser Bros. bid to rehab Hosler Realty and the former post office. “I’m really disappointed about the auto parts store, it has so much potential. I’m wondering if there is some fear factor there.”
City officials also expressed some concern about the bid for 105-109 N. Main St. At more than a half-million dollars, that project may simply prove too expensive for the owners, even at only 15% match compared to 85% grant funds.
City leaders also don’t have an answer at this point for what will become of the Kendallville Auto Value.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe mentioned that perhaps they can talk to the owner and see if he’s interested in taking advantage of a 75/25 matching program offered by the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission to get at least some of the improvements done if not the entire package.
That grant from local funds, however, only pays up to $50,000.
Initial estimates for the auto parts store project were pinned around $350,000.
The city is holding a virtual meeting with architects, project consultants and grant administrators on Friday to review the bids and discuss next steps. Building owners also need to be contacted, because if they can’t or won’t put up their 15% match, those buildings would be dropped.
The board of works meets on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall. Dazey and Handshoe agreed they should be ready to make a decision on the project at that time.
Kendallville could accept all bids, accept some or once again reject all bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.