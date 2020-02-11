LAGRANGE — Abraham Lincoln will be front and center at the next meeting of the LaGrange County Historical Society.
Lincoln, his presidency, his life, and his family will be the topic of discussion at Thursday's meeting at the historical society's meeting in its museum, located at the corner of High and Lafayette streets in LaGrange. That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Bryan McCoy, the historical society's president, said his group has dozens of photos of the 16th president and his family to share with guests and information about the Lincolns. The meeting is a potluck dinner, so guests will be asked to bring a dish to pass as well as their own table service.
The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact McCoy at 463-3763 or 350-8561.
