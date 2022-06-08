Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
John C. Bradley IV, 37, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 685S, Topeka, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Monday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bradley was released on his own recognizance.
Todd A. Clark, 52, of the 1000 block of Zahn Street, Huntington, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Clark posted $1,500 bond and was released Monday.
Jerry D. Davis, 59, of the 700 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was booked at 3:41 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Leslie A. Morton, 41, of the 100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Morton was held on $1,000 bond.
Michele L. O’Connor, 50, of the 10600 block of Bethel Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. O’Connor was held without bond.
Paul D. Robinson, 44, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 8:18 a.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Robinson was also held on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Robinson posted $1,000 bond and was released Monday.
Trevor A. Sexton, 27, of the 2000 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Sexton was held without bond.
Branden L. Shepler, 36, of the 1600 block of East C.R. 200N, Warsaw, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Shepler was held without bond.
