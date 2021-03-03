KENDALLVILLE — After 40 years, the 150-unit Carriage House Apartments on the city’s northwest side could be getting a makeover in the near future.
Chris Kashman, of Ice Miller LLP, and Ryan Tolle, vice president of asset management, for Gene B. Glick Company — the property management group for Carriage House Apartments — were on hand at Tuesday night’s Kendallville City Council meeting to share their plans for the renovation project.
The project in its early stages but could have a price tag as high as $14 million. Kashman and Tolle came to the council Tuesday night asking the city to be a conduit so the Glick property management company could solicit the sale of tax-exempt bonds.
“This will allow us to borrow money at a lower rate, giving them more dollars to put toward the project,” Kashman said.
With the city acting as a conduit for the borrower, Glick Company, the complex owner will be able to borrow money at a tax-exempt rate allowing them to receive equity for the project in the form of tax credits.
Kashman said the bonds will not be payable from taxes or be a general obligation of the city. The bonds are payable solely from revenues of the project. Acting as a conduit will not have any effect on the city’s borrowing limit and the borrower is responsible for all tax covenants and payments and indemnifies the city in all respects.
In a nutshell, Kendallville or its taxpayers can’t potentially be left with the bill if something goes wrong.
After a brief discussion with Kashman and Tolle, the city council approved a resolution allowing the city to act as a conduit for the company. With the approval, Glick property management company will now finalize its plans and submit them to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.
After the IHCDA’s approval the project will go before the Economic Development Commission for a public hearing and approval, then back to the city council for final approval.
Carriage House Apartments were built in 1980 and are a federally subsidized, Section 8 apartment community with rents and eligibility determined by government regulations. The complex offers 60 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units and 30 three-bedroom townhome units.
Tolle said renovations will focus on modernizing the units with amenities such as new countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and other improvements. Other improvements include the possibility of replacing new roofs and windows. Updates could also include site improvements such as new playground equipment.
Telle said the project would not be possible without the tax credits.
“Our goal is to take this project and reinvest into the community,” he said. “This will be a benefit to the residents.”
The renovations will be done by CRG Residential, LLC a construction company out of Carmel.
Telle said the company can complete the work in each apartment in a day, allowing residents to not be displaced during the renovations. If work in a unit is not completed during a period of a day residents will be given financial compensation in the form of a meal and hotel subsidy.
Telle said no work on the units will be done until all of the pieces for that unit are available.
“CRG is very good at what they do,” he said.
At this early stage a timetable on the renovations hasn’t been set.
