ALBION — Spring tax payments are due May 11 and property owners have a variety of methods available to pay bills, Noble County Treasurer Michele Bricker announced.
Noble County’s 2019 payable 2020 tax statements should be sent out no later than April 10, Bricker said.
“You will see that the tax bills will look different this year. You will need to use the appropriate spring or fall coupon when making your payments. If you are paying for the whole year at once, you can pay with one check but please send us both the spring and fall coupons and make sure your check totals both the spring and fall coupons,” she said.
The Noble County Courthouse is currently closed to the public until April 7 and that closure may be extended. The Noble County Commissioners are expected to update the status later this week or early next week on availability of county offices.
Property tax due dates are May 11 for the spring installment and November 10 for the fall installment. Due dates have not changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Please make every effort to pay on-time. We are aware that the Governor has indicated late penalties will be delayed until July 10. We have not received final details on this from the state yet. There are many questions and concerns that have not been finalized relating to the penalty delay,” Bricker said. “It is understood that this is a difficult time for everyone, every household, every business and every government entity. Your property taxes provide funding for many government and public entities that must continue to have proper funding to provide the public services that are needed for all of us. Paying on-time is important.”
Bricker is advising property tax payers to not come to the courthouse in-person at this time to pay taxes unless absolutely necessary and offered the following guidelines:
• Please limit your exposure to public places. Be extremely cautious if you have any underlying health concern that may further compromise your health if exposed to this or other viruses.
• If you feel ill, or have any symptoms of illness, please do not come to the courthouse.
• If you have been around anyone who has been ill, please do not come to the courthouse.
• If you have questions about your taxes, call 636-2644. Staff will be happy to answer your questions over the phone or email me mbricker@nobleco.org.
Instead of paying in-person, taxpayers can utilize the following methods:
1) Pay by mail. Your envelope must be postmarked by the due date to be considered on-time. Send a self-addressed/stamped envelope if you want a return receipt(s). Check or money order is accepted; cash cannot be accepted.
2) Online bill pay with your bank. There is typically no charge by your bank for this service. Use your parcel number or your county/duplicate number as your account number when paying by this method.
3) Pay by ACH. This is an electronic withdrawal from your bank account with a service fee of $2.00 and can be done online at govtechtaxpro.com or by calling 844-556-7318. You must have your parcel number (57-) and your bank routing number and bank account number.
4) Pay by debit or credit card with a service fee of $1.50 + 2.65% of the total you are paying. Go to govtechtaxpro.com or call 844-556-7318. You must have your parcel number (57-) and your debit/credit card information.
5) Drop box inside the Courthouse. The treasurer’s office is also providing a drop box inside the courthouse by security if taxpayers want to bring payment into the courthouse. Please have your payment in an envelope with your payment coupon. If you want a receipt, please provide a self-addressed/stamped envelope. Check or money order only, no cash will be accepted.
Partial payments are always accepted anytime throughout the year. If you have any questions, please contact the appropriate office:
Tax payments – Treasurer’s office at 636-2644
Exemptions – Auditor’s office at 636-2658
Assessed values – Assessor’s office at 636-2297
Drainage assessments – Surveyor’s office at 636-2131
Any other questions can be directed to the treasurer’s office at 260-636-2644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.