KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville industry No-Sag Products and three of its longtime employees have received awards during the annual Governor’s Workplace Safety Awards.
No-Sag, a division of Leggett & Platt Inc., earned the Rising Star award for small companies. Engineers Gene Fischer, Don Mead and Russ Dunton received Everyday Safety Hero awards.
Jason Maneke, No-Sag’s safety manager and human resources director, submitted the nominations for Fischer, Mead and Dunton.
The event, which was held virtually as a part of the 2021 Indiana Safety and Health Conference and Expo, is hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Central Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers in partnership with the Indiana Department of Labor.
The Rising Star award honors No-Sag Products for implementing new or reinvigorated processes over the last few years, with COVID-19 dominating their 2020 safety focus. The company has about 100 employees.
No-Sag Products has five teams in place that address Employee Access Control; Virus Protection & Protocols; Sanitization & Disinfection; Communications & Training; and P.P.E. These teams have as few as one to as many as five designated members, with many more in their workforce actively involved. Their continued focus on safety included audits yielding 367 findings in two years, a record for the company. These same two years, however, have been the safest in company history.
Dunton, Mead and Fischer, all engineers by trade, have a combined 97 years of experience at No-Sag Products. They each carry many job duties and responsibilities, yet keep safety at the forefront of everything they do at the facility. While they have always been safety-conscious, 2020 presented new challenges in the form of COVID-19.
In March, No-Sag Products began researching and implementing redesigns in production for social distancing, putting together plans for disinfection, and spearheading the company’s efforts to communicate with its workforce.
When supplies were hard to find, the team designed and built in-house disinfecting stations for the workforce and used their contacts to find needed PPE. In support of their local community, they located all of the N95 face masks stored at the company and donated them to the Kendallville City Police Department.
Throughout this pandemic, these men led both by example and through plant teams to ensure the well-being of their fellow employees, Maneke said in his nomination.
Beyond COVID, the facility has worked two consecutive years, just shy of 500,000 hours, without a recordable injury or illness.
Companies were recognized in the categories of education and outreach, partnerships, and rising star. Other award recipients are Edwards Electrical & Mechanical, Indianapolis — Education & Outreach Internal; Gribbins Insulation Co. Inc., Evansville — Education & Outreach Internal; Clean Fuels National, Keystone — Education & Outreach Internal; Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Indianapolis – Partnerships; Sustainable Sourcing LLC, Clinton – Partnerships; and Louis Dreyfus Co., Claypool — Rising Star.
“The organizations and individuals recognized today have answered the call to become leaders in occupational safety and health,” said Indiana Department of Labor Commissioner Joe Hoage. “Their accomplishments have touched the lives of hundreds of employees and families, and we are honored to celebrate their achievements.”
“This past year has really amplified how important it is for employers to prioritize a safety strategy and deliver that message to employees – for the health of both the individuals and the company,” said Indiana Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Brinegar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.