STROH — When the sun goes down, it used to get pretty dark on the streets around Stroh.
Now, thanks to a group of Stroh business owners, many of whom are members of the recently formed Stroh Community Improvement League, new bright overhead street lights have popped up on utility poles around town, lighting up Stroh.
More than a dozen new overhead streetlights burn bright each night lighting up town, and no one is happier to see those lights come on than Eric Perkins, chairman of the community league.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said.
The league was born about two years ago, formed at the request of Bruce Bowman, the township trustee. Stroh was entitled to a share of the money collected in a local Economic Development Income Tax fund, but without a not-for-profit group like the Stroh Community Improvement League leading the way, it was hard to tap into those funds to make improvements around town.
The league is composed of community members, many of them local business men and women, whose goal is simply to make life brighter for those living in Stroh.
During one of its early meetings, the group invited LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos to speak at one of those meetings. One of the first questions asked for Campos was what he thought needed to be done to make life in Stroh safer.
Campos immediately told the group to get some lights into the downtown area.
That turned out was easier said than done.
Perkins started conversation with the area’s utility provider, NIPSCO, and learned the company would be happy to install new overhead lights in town, but someone would have to pay a monthly service fee for each of those lights.
In most small towns, the town itself picks up the cost of those monthly service fees. As an unincorporated community, that wasn’t an option for Stroh, and as the trustee told them those EDIT funds couldn’t be used to pay that bill. So, members of the league got a little creative and asked local business owners if they wouldn’t mind adding $13 a month to their utility bills to help light up Stroh.
Perkins said he was overwhelmed by how quickly so many of the businesses agreed.
“When we started looking at our options most of the businesses in town stepped up,” he said. “I believe we got a total of 13 new lights put up.”
The first wave of businesses to sponsor a new light included Justin and Dawn Mullins doing business as Lucille’s Diner, DV Construction and J&S Canopy, Everidge Motor Sales, Inc., Ducks C-Store & More, Garman Hardware, Stroh Farm Supply, Inc., Stroh Heating and More, Farmers State Bank, Stroh Fix-It Shop, Stryker Action, and the Stroh Church of God.
Additional lights were installed when Stroh Church of Christ, Calvary Chapel, Stroh Church of God agreed to pay for an additional light, as did Stryker Action.
Perkins said the difference is night and day.
“It’s quite noticeable,” he explained. “We probably put six or eight through the main part of town. The rest of the lights are scattered around town.”
Perkins said he is not only proud of the way business stepped up, but how quickly they stepped up.
“Each business is basically donating back to the community about $150 a year,” he said. “I’m proud how quickly this all came together. We didn’t have to twist any arms. People pretty much just said ‘Yeah, I’ll do that.’”
