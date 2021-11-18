Food costs for your Thanksgiving dinner are going to be higher this year, with the Indiana Farm Bureau's annual holiday food basket increasing in price about 12% this year compared to last year.
That being said, the Farm Bureau said the price that Hoosiers are paying is on par with the national average this year.
Each year, the Indiana Farm Bureau prices 12 different staples people might purchase for their Thanksgiving dinner and compares prices year to year.
This year's 12-item basket rung up to $53.58, a 12% increase from the 2020 price of $47.81.
That's the same percentage increase as last year, when prices were up 12% in 2020 compared to 2019. Prices in 2019 were down 24% compared to 2018.
Most food items this year are showing large price increases this year. The 16-pound turkey, which makes up about half the cost of the basket each year, rose 17.6% in price to $25.22. Pie shells were up 39.9% to $3.47, rolls were up 22% to $3, whole milk has risen 24.3% to $2.81 and cranberry prices rose 28.3% to $2.72, as some of the other items that had large increases this year.
Pumpkin pie filling mix and sweet potatoes had small increases, while three items saw drops in prices — whipping cream (-11.6%), stuffing (-20%) and veggie tray (-36%).
While individual prices in Indiana are mostly up compared to a year ago, many items are running cheaper than the national average. Prices in Indiana for turkey, stuffing and pie shells are higher than the national average in Indiana, but the remaining nine categories are all running cheaper than U.S. averages.
Farm Bureau pointed to supply chain disruptions and general inflation as the causes for this year's price increases, as well as increased food consumption at home as more people have been at home during the pandemic.
Overall inflation in the U.S. has been up 6.2% this year, while food costs specifically have been up about 5.4%.
“There is no question that this has been a tough year,” said Isabella Chism, Indiana Farm Bureau second vice president. “Coming off the heels of the pandemic, widespread supply chain issues are pushing prices higher and the economy is stretched. This year’s Thanksgiving market basket reflects what Hoosiers are seeing when they go to their local grocery stores. However, the increased price of Thanksgiving dinner in Indiana is comparable to costs across the rest of the country.”
The Thanksgiving market basket survey was conducted in late October/early November by volunteer shoppers across the state who collected prices on specific food items from one of their local grocery stores. Volunteer shoppers were asked to look for the best possible prices, without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals. Indiana’s survey was completed in conjunction with a national survey administered by the American Farm Bureau Federation.
