LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners solved a problem for the Milford Township trustee and the members of the South Milford Community League Monday morning when they gifted the township four small pieces of land, giving the township a place to relocated two World War I monuments.
Those monuments have sat next to S.R. 3 for 98 years, but the state recently told the community those monuments were in the road’s right of way and needed to be moved. The state then gave the community two weeks to submit a plan to get the monuments out of harm’s way.
The two World War I monuments were built and dedicated in 1923. They were created to honor the men from the community who served in the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World War I. The larger of the two monuments is a four-sided fieldstone obelisk capped with a bell. The second monument is a glass case that holds an 1895 machine gun.
The members of the community league just finished drafting a response to the state, saying they plan to have the monuments moved within the next year.
Recent projects to improve the safety of S.R. 3 likely altered the road’s right of way boundaries. A recent survey showed both monuments — as well as an electronic sign owned by a nearby gas station – now sit just inside of edge of the right of way.
The state sent a notice to members of the community league on April 7 informing them of the situation, and asking them to submit a plan by April 20 outlining plans to move the monuments. The state also suggested if the monuments are not moved, the state will move them for the township and then bill the township the cost of that project.
Lynn Weaver, president of the South Milford Community League, said he is grateful for the gift the commissioners gave to the township and the community.
Weaver said his organization is still exploring how to safely move the larger of the two monuments.
