Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Tonja R. Garr, 53, of the 2000 block of Pauline Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class D felony. No further charging information provided. Garr was held without bond.
Tiffany R. Johnson, 38, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Drebyn M. McCoy, 21, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on warrants charging two counts of failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. McCoy was held without bond.
Hollis J. Morse, 48, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Morse was released on his own recognizance.
Cody H. Osborn, 35, of the 9100 block of East Doswell Boulevard, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 3 felony. Osborn was held without bond.
Tyler M. Prentice, 25, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony. Prentice was held without bond.
Hillary J. Scare, 34, homeless of Kendallville, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Scare was held on $1,000 bond.
Fawn M. Williams, 36, of the 3700 block of West Noble Street, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Williams was held on $1,000 bond.
Alize M. DeGraw, 20, of the 5400 block of North C.R. 700S, Howe, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of false informing. DeGraw was held without bond.
Lacy L. Lupu, 35, of the 700 block of Grant Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Lupu was held on $1,000 bond.
Courtney A. Miller, 41, of the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was held on $1,000 bond.
Tyler W. Wallace Jr., 45, of the 500 block of Mathews Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Wallace was held on $2,500 bond.
