Who doesn’t like a smooth drive?
When it comes to roads, there’s nothing like a freshly paved, hot-mix asphalt surface. But that comes at a cost, one that counties can’t afford to every road, especially rural county routes with low traffic.
Chip-and-seal offers a more durable surface but it’s not nearly as smooth.
And then there’s gravel.
Gravel roads offer the roughest ride and, for residents living on them, dry weather can lead to dusty conditions around their house. Gravel requires more periodic maintenance, too, but it’s the cheapest kind of road to maintain.
Every county has their own mix of surfacing, but in the four-county area, there’s wide disparities from county to county. Drive around Noble County and you’ll be hard pressed to find a gravel road, even in pretty rural areas. In DeKalb County, on the other hand, just under half of the county roads are gravel.
Why do some counties have more gravel roads then others? Part of it is simply the will to pave, but money is definitely a factor too.
First off, who has what?
When it comes to the most gravel, DeKalb County leads the way. Of it’s approximately 720 miles of county roads, about 280 are gravel, or about 39%. Steuben County has 220 of 640 miles in gravel, just over 34%, while LaGrange County has 186.5 out of 788 miles in stone, 24%.
Noble County is an unusual outlier for rural counties with under 75 miles of gravel roads among its region-highest 813 miles of county roads, a rate of just about 9%.
“The urban legend is that there were a couple sets of a commissioners that was their big push to convert gravel roads,” Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith said of Noble’s history. “Historically, we may have been close to (other counties) and we, incorrectly, the county just chip-sealed a bunch of a gravel roads.”
The conversions weren’t done right. Ultimately, that chip-seal job degraded pretty quickly, leaving Noble County with a lot of roads in really poor condition, Smith said.
But instead of giving up and reverting those roads back to gravel, Noble County put together an aggressive plan to keep the pavement and do it right.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve been really aggressive at reconstructing those correctly. Fixed drainage, triple chip seal, we were doing 10-15 miles per year for the last several years,” Smith said.
In Steuben County, where gravel makes up about a third of the road inventory, those roads were originally designed as gravel because they were rural agricultural routes and generally stay that way because of their cost.
“So, why are the roads gravel? The main reason is that the majority of roads were originally gravel when built to service rural agriculture and the majority of our gravel roads still predominately serve rural agriculture,” Steuben County Highway engineer Chip Porter said. “Gravel roadways are relatively inexpensive to maintain. If it rains, an operator with a dump truck and a load of gravel can quickly bring a gravel road back to a safe and passable condition.
“Gravel roads are also typically traveled at a slower speed than paved roads by motorists, which if the road has sharp curves, hills, blind spots, actually increases safety as the slower speeds give the drivers more time to react.”
Dust is a drawback of gravel roads, Porter said, and after heavy rains, roadways can get soft or wash out, requiring crews to go out and grade and lay more stone if needed to keep the road intact.
Steuben County has a program where residents can request the county upgrade from gravel to chip-seal, which the county can review if landowners are willing to buy in.
“Converting a roadway properly takes time, effort, funds and cooperation of homeowners as to convert most gravel roads would require obtaining right of way from homeowners,” Porter said.
And there’s one other component it takes — money.
“I think most of it is it comes down to funding,” said DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker of his county’s nearly 40% gravel inventory. “The pavements are getting a lot harder to maintain now, with the cost of oil and that and the cost of labor.”
DeKalb County is the only local county that doesn’t charge county vehicle taxes, including the vehicle excise surtax, which is paid on commuter car registrations, or a wheel tax, charged on heavier vehicles like trucks and trailers.
Steuben County charges a 20% excise tax with a $25 minimum, as well as a flat $80 wheel tax except on light trailers, which are $15. Noble County just recently upped its local taxes to a 15% surtax with $30 minimum and $60 wheel tax. LaGrange County is much lower at 2% surtax with a $10 minimum.
DeKalb County relies solely on gas tax revenue share from the state, a pot which has been decreasing over time as fuel efficiency goes up and hybrid and electric cars increase in use. Also, in recent years, the state has clawed back more of the revenue for itself and shared less with counties.
“I don’t know the exact numbers, but I know that could increase our yearly budget pretty substantially and that would help our overall,” Parker said of local taxes. “Some elected officials don’t want to do that, but who wants to pay tax?
“What we have and the funding we have for it, we’ve done pretty well with maintaining,” Parker said.
Converting a gravel road is a costly endeavor, but once it’s paved, Smith said maintenance on it can be rather affordable and less strenuous.
Gravel roads will require grading and replacement stone. They can be difficult to plow in the winter and they get dusty in the summer.
Paved roads do require patching and periodic maintenance, but preventative work such as crack sealing, patching or microsealing to keep good roads in good condition can be affordable.
“Say you have a decent road construction, a good chip-seal surface, then it’s fairly low maintenance. You’re probably going to go out and put a single cheap seal on it on a six- to eight-year schedule.”
After doing about 10-15 miles of reconstruction work per year on the poorly converted gravel to chip-seal roads over the last five years, Noble County now has funding in place to do about 80-100 miles of preventative maintenance, meaning a tenth of the county mileage gets fixed up every year.
Noble County has also been able to leverage the local funds it has through its vehicle taxes to get the maximum $1 million in Community Crossings grants from the state each year and have matching funds for 80/20 federal aid projects that have allowed it to complete multi-million-dollar bridge replacements and other larger reconstruction or reconfiguration projects.
But Smith sympathized with other counties looking at much larger gravel inventories, noting that getting started is typically the hardest step because the conversion cost is extremely front-loaded.
For DeKalb County’s large gravel inventory, Parker said his departments does its best to try to give residents the smoothest roads they can. With a bigger budget, however, they could do more.
“We’re just trying to stay on top of what we’ve had,” Parker said, but added, “If they get me the funds, I’ll convert. We’ll do it.”
