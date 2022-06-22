ALBION — Central Noble Community School Corporation will be upgrading its football field and basketball court.
School officials discussed at Monday night’s meeting about how new scoreboards will be installed at the high school football field and the gymnasium for basketball games.
Athletic Director David Bremer told members of the board of education those upgrades will happen during the summer break before classes are in session again.
The football field will also be getting its irrigation system replaced. Bremer said the old system suffered damage after a water main break occurred, leading to gravel getting into the pipes and clogging them.
“It lead to the irrigation systems not getting enough pressure to come up to the surface,” he said.
He added that a number of new practice fields have been completed in time for the next school year. The varsity, junior varsity and practice fields for the soccer teams will be getting reseeded and will begin the process next week.
Bremer said it will be completed before the start of fall sports.
In other business, David Worman has resigned as the corporation’s transportation director and will remain with Central Noble as a school resource officer and Central Noble police chief. He was transportation director for the past six years.
The school is currently looking for someone to fill his prior position.
Members of the board discussed incoming Central Noble Superintendent Robby Morgan pay and benefits and what it will look like. Members said his base salary will be $100,000.
Central Noble announced on May 26 that Morgan was named the next superintendent of the corporation succeeding Troy Gaff, who announced he was leaving his position to become principal at Prairie Heights Elementary School.
Morgan has been principal of Central Noble Primary School for the last six years and was an assistant principal at Prairie Heights Middle School and Goshen Community Schools. Gaff has served as superintendent at Central Noble since 2016 and also served as principal of Central Noble Primary in the past.
The school plans to hold a special meeting next week to officially name Morgan as superintendent.
