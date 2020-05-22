Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Tasha M. Bruce, 27, of the 3900 block of South C.R. 220W, Albion, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a pair of warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor, respectively. Bruce posted $2,500 bond and was released Tuesday.
Jason W. Garber, 36, of the 9200 block of East C.R. 1250N, Syracuse, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijiana/hash oil/hashish/salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Garber was held on $2,500 bond.
Angel L. Halsey, 33, of the 600 block of Wiliams Street, Angola, was booked at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
David S. Sanders, 46, homeless, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Sanders was held on $2,500 bond.
Taylor J. Havert, 23, of the 1000 block of Bellvue Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David S. Sanders, 46, homeless, was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Sanders was held on $4,500 bond.
Carl R. Smith Sr., 38, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a violation of drug court. Smith was held without bond.
Rick D. Williams, 37, of the 2500 block of East C.R. 850N, Rome City, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijiana/hash oil/hashish/salvia; and synthetic urine. Williams was held on $2,500 bond.
